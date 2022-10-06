About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Are You Sitting Long Hours at Your Desk? Try Yoga Asanas

by Hannah Joy on June 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM
Are You Sitting Long Hours at Your Desk? Try Yoga Asanas

Sitting is the new smoking. When you sit continuously for long hours, you are prone to developing various chronic health diseases, such as obesity, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, body pain, weak muscles and so on.

Oh, and it is also linked to raising the chances of heart disease. And yet, all we do is sit for hours at a desk at work.

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn


Yoga is a form of exercise and way of living that can not only prevent but also treat numerous conditions like heartburn effectively and safely.
Yoga Asanas for Better Health

One way to combat the terrible effects of over-sitting is through yoga. Not only do yoga asanas open up the body and strengthen it, but performing asanas can help you go inward and realize that you can choose if you feel stressed or not. Do the following asanas every day, preferably after work:

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)

This asana is a holistic posture that strengthens multiple areas of the body. It helps lengthen and strengthen the muscles in our body, especially the neck and shoulders. When you perform this pose, your head also receives more blood flow. Overall, it is great for stretching your body. Hold on for 8 counts.
Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller


Yoga is one very effective exercise - to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

This pose stretches the arms and allows the shoulders to relax, releasing tension. Make sure to plant your palms on the mat or under your feet when you perform this asana. Hold this pose for 5 counts.

Marjaryasana & Bitilasana (Cat/ Cow Pose)

The cat-cow pose is extremely relaxing and allows us to slow down, focus on our breath, and move our spine in alignment with our breathing. This asana is a great stress reliever and is good for relaxing and strengthening the back. Do at least eight repetitions of both cats and cows.

Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose)

The hips store a lot of tension and get very tight, especially as we age. This is why doing a split hurts so much-your muscles in that area are tight and restricted. Ardha Kapotasana slowly opens up the hips, releasing tension and making you feel light. Hold the pose for 10 counts.

Slow Neck Stretches

The simple practice of stretching your neck can release pent-up tension in your shoulders and neck area. Practice this twice a day, in the morning and at the beginning of your practice after work. Do slow, concentrated neck stretches, holding each side for 5 counts.



Source: IANS
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake


COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
