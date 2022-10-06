Are You Sitting Long Hours at Your Desk? Try Yoga Asanas

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

Marjaryasana & Bitilasana (Cat/ Cow Pose)

Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose)

Slow Neck Stretches

This asana is a holistic posture that strengthens multiple areas of the body. It helps lengthen and strengthen the muscles in our body, especially the neck and shoulders. When you perform this pose, your head also receives more blood flow. Overall, it is great for stretching your body. Hold on for 8 counts.This pose stretches the arms and allows the shoulders to relax, releasing tension. Make sure to plant your palms on the mat or under your feet when you perform this asana. Hold this pose for 5 counts.The cat-cow pose is extremely relaxing and allows us to slow down, focus on our breath, and move our spine in alignment with our breathing. This asana is a great stress reliever and is good for relaxing and strengthening the back. Do at least eight repetitions of both cats and cows.The hips store a lot of tension and get very tight, especially as we age. This is why doing a split hurts so much-your muscles in that area are tight and restricted. Ardha Kapotasana slowly opens up the hips, releasing tension and making you feel light. Hold the pose for 10 counts.The simple practice of stretching your neck can release pent-up tension in your shoulders and neck area. Practice this twice a day, in the morning and at the beginning of your practice after work. Do slow, concentrated neck stretches, holding each side for 5 counts.Source: IANS