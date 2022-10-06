About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Binge Drinking May Up Risk of Developing Alcohol Problems

by Hannah Joy on June 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Binge Drinking May Up Risk of Developing Alcohol Problems

Moderate drinkers who binge alcohol were found to be at a higher risk of developing alcohol problems, reveals a new study.

The new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, was published by Elsevier.

Alcohol is

Alcohol is 'Bad' for Your Heart: Here's Why


Alcohol can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF). The more alcohol you consume, the higher the risk of developing an AF event.
Advertisement


After analyzing a national sample of US adults, UT Austin psychology professor Charles Holahan, PhD, and his collaborators found that moderate average drinkers with a pattern of binge drinking were almost five times more likely to experience multiple alcohol problems and were twice as likely to experience more alcohol problems nine years later.

Moderate drinking is defined as having on average no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.

Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more drinks on the same occasion.
Alcohol Consumption Increases Cancer Risk: WHO Study

Alcohol Consumption Increases Cancer Risk: WHO Study


Cancer accounted for about ten million deaths in 2020. Alcohol consumption could be an important cause of the increase in cancer risk globally, revealed a new WHO study.
Advertisement

"What this means," said Dr. Holahan, "is that an individual whose total consumption is seven drinks on Saturday night presents a greater risk profile than someone whose total consumption is a daily drink with dinner, even though their average drinking level is the same."

This research supports a growing recognition that binge drinking among adults is a public health concern and calls for increased public health efforts to address such drinking.

Research on binge drinking tends to focus on adolescents and college students, but most binge drinking occurs among adults over 30, and the prevalence of binge drinking in adults is increasing. However, research on adult alcohol consumption and its effects usually focuses only on a person's average level of drinking, which masks binge drinking patterns. As a result, the impact of binge drinking among low and moderate adult drinkers has not been well studied or understood.

"In both scientific and media discussions of moderate drinking, the pattern of drinking is generally overlooked," said Rudolf Moos, PhD, one of the study's co-authors and professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. "This leaves many drinkers mistakenly assuming that a moderate average level of consumption is safe, regardless of drinking pattern."

To get a better understanding of the impact of drinking patterns, the researchers analyzed survey responses from 1,229 drinkers ages 30 and older.

The data, taken from two waves of the Midlife Development in the United States study, allowed the researchers to see how respondents' drinking patterns affected them over nine years. What the investigators found surprised them: Most cases of binge drinking — and of multiple alcohol problems — occurred among individuals who were average moderate drinkers.

"Much binge drinking among adults escapes public health scrutiny," said Dr. Holahan, "because it occurs among individuals who drink at a moderate average level. These findings point to a need for alcohol interventions targeting moderate average level drinkers in addition to conventional strategies focusing on the higher risk, but smaller, the population of habitually high-level drinkers."



Source: Eurekalert

Red Meat and Alcohol Increase Colon Cancer Risk

Red Meat and Alcohol Increase Colon Cancer Risk


Consumption of excessive amounts of red meat and alcohol increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer at a young age, shows a new study.
Advertisement

New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health

New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health


Celebrate this New Year by not drinking alcohol at all. However, you can take in safe amounts by taking the right steps.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
View all
Recommended Reading
Alcohol Addiction and WomenAlcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol and DrivingAlcohol and Driving
Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholic Liver Disease
AlcoholismAlcoholism
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsBubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
PancreatitisPancreatitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) The Essence of Yoga Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug - Food Interactions Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close