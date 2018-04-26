Anxiety in Young Boys Linked to Deficiency in Iron and Vitamin B12

Font : A- A+



Low iron and Vitamin B12 levels in younger boys could be linked to behavior problems, like anxiety, depression and aggression, during their middle schooling, revealed a new study.

Anxiety in Young Boys Linked to Deficiency in Iron and Vitamin B12



The findings showed that iron deficiency, anemia and low plasma vitamin B12 levels in boys at around age 8 were associated with 10 per cent higher mean scores on externalization behaviors such as aggression and breaking of rules.



‘Low iron and low blood Vitamin B12 associated with problems, like anxiety, depression and aggression in young boy when they are in middle school.’ Iron deficiency was related to an adjusted 12 per cent higher mean on internalizing problem scores like anxiety and depression.



"Some parts of the brain develop throughout childhood," said Eduardo Villamor, Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.



He explained that "structural changes in the basal ganglia, hippocampus, amygdala and prefrontal cortex of the brain may be involved in the development of behaviour problems as these brain regions respond to environmental conditions at different life stages".



For the study, appearing in the Journal of Nutrition, the team examined 3,200 children aged 5-12.



"Interventions to curb these deficiencies must be informed by knowledge of their causes in each specific setting," Villamor said.



Previous research on infants has shown a link between iron deficiency and lower positive affect, or a child's alertness, ability to self-sooth and self-regulation.



These problems may evolve through middle childhood and show up as behavioral concerns in adolescence and lower-self-rated mental health in adulthood.



The researchers found no associations among girls.



"We don't have a clear explanation of why there were sex differences, although we knew it was important to study boys and girls separately because they may differ in the timing of development," Villamor said.



"Studies in rats have found that some micronutrient deficiencies affect male and female brains differently but it is not clear exactly why this may also be the case in humans," he noted.







Source: IANS Advertisement The findings showed that iron deficiency, anemia and low plasma vitamin B12 levels in boys at around age 8 were associated with 10 per cent higher mean scores on externalization behaviors such as aggression and breaking of rules.Iron deficiency was related to an adjusted 12 per cent higher mean on internalizing problem scores like anxiety and depression."Some parts of the brain develop throughout childhood," said Eduardo Villamor, Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.He explained that "structural changes in the basal ganglia, hippocampus, amygdala and prefrontal cortex of the brain may be involved in the development of behaviour problems as these brain regions respond to environmental conditions at different life stages".For the study, appearing in the Journal of Nutrition, the team examined 3,200 children aged 5-12."Interventions to curb these deficiencies must be informed by knowledge of their causes in each specific setting," Villamor said.Previous research on infants has shown a link between iron deficiency and lower positive affect, or a child's alertness, ability to self-sooth and self-regulation.These problems may evolve through middle childhood and show up as behavioral concerns in adolescence and lower-self-rated mental health in adulthood.The researchers found no associations among girls."We don't have a clear explanation of why there were sex differences, although we knew it was important to study boys and girls separately because they may differ in the timing of development," Villamor said."Studies in rats have found that some micronutrient deficiencies affect male and female brains differently but it is not clear exactly why this may also be the case in humans," he noted.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: