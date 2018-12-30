medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Amphetamine Use, Abuse and Dependence on the Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 30, 2018 at 6:52 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

From 2007 to 2017, private insurance claim lines for amphetamine use, abuse and dependence increased 3,157 percent, revealed new behavioral health study by FAIR Health, a national, independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information.
Amphetamine Use, Abuse and Dependence on the Rise
Amphetamine Use, Abuse and Dependence on the Rise

The initial study results are shown in the infographic. FAIR Health is preparing a more expansive white paper on behavioral health (mental health and substance use disorders) from 2007 to 2017, to be released in the coming months.

The period from 2007 to 2017 marks the time from just before and since the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (Mental Health Parity Act). That law required most group health plans that cover physical and behavioral health to provide the same level of coverage for behavioral services as for medical and surgical services. FAIR Health data show that private insurance claim lines for behavioral health diagnoses increased 320 percent overall from 2007 to 2017.

The FAIR Health study is based on an analysis of data from its repository of over 27 billion claim records from 2002 to the present, the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims. Among the findings:

Claim lines with diagnoses of use, abuse and dependence of the following substances increased from 2007 to 2017 by these percentages:

Barbiturates--2,233 percent;

Hallucinogens--2,055 percent; and

Cannabis--585 percent.

Claim lines with the following diagnoses increased from 2007 to 2017 by these percentages:

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)--177 percent;

Major depressive disorder--172 percent;

Bipolar disorder--103 percent;

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)--65 percent; and

Adjustment disorders (including those with anxiety and depression)--65 percent.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "Behavioral health is vital to overall health, and the decade since enactment of the Mental Health Parity Act has seen significant growth in utilization of behavioral healthcare. Our ongoing study is poised to assist policy makers, researchers and others in understanding and improving the nation's behavioral health."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with 'Drug Abuse' problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts

This combination medication belongs to central nervous system stimulants class, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with counseling and special education. It is also used to treat ...

Role of Cocaine and Amphetamines Play Havoc With Brain's Normal Functioning

New discovery paves way for developing treatments that could blunt the effects of cocaine and amphetamines in patients who are addicted.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

More News on:

Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Detox 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive