Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Google Adds Anxiety Self-assessment to Search
Google launches a new tool to help users search for information on anxiety as the novel coronavirus pandemic takes an increasing toll on mental health.

Google is partnering with the grassroots organization, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), to provide access to more mental health resources, including a clinically validated anxiety self-assessment, according to a release on Thursday.

People who search about anxiety will see clinically-validated questionnaire called the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7). The GAD-7 will show up in the knowledge panel - the box of information that displays key facts when you search for something.


"With Covid-19 introducing new points of stress, communities are seeing a rise in mental health issues and needs. New Census Bureau data released last week shows that a third of Americans are now showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression," Daniel H Gillison, Jr., CEO, NAMI, said in a statement.

This seven-question survey covers many of the same questions a health professional may ask.

The answers are private and secure, and Google said it does not collect or share answers or results from the questionnaire.

"The GAD-7 helps people understand how their self-reported anxiety symptoms map to anxiety levels of people who completed the same questionnaire. The tool also provides access to resources developed by NAMI so people can learn more and seek help when needed," Gillison added.

Anxiety can show up as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and it can take decades for people who first experience symptoms to get treatment.

"By providing access to authoritative information, and the resources and tools to learn more about anxiety, we hope to empower more people to take action and seek help," said Gillison.

