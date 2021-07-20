Americas Account for 25% of Global Covid Cases and 40% Deaths

About a quarter of Covid-19 cases and 40 percent of the deaths worldwide, are accounted by the Americans, said officials of the World Health Organization (WHO).



"There were almost one million cases reported in the Americas last week," Xinhua news agency quoted Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead on Covid-19 for the WHO, as saying in a live social media Q&A on Monday.

‘Just last week, America reported one million cases. They need more vaccines if they're going to break this deadly cycle of cases, say experts.’





The world at large saw a global increase of 11.5 per cent in cases last week, the WHO officials said, with Europe and the Western Pacific being the most affected.



The Americas region saw a moderate increase of 0.5 per cent, but some countries were plagued by really sharp spikes in transmission possibly due to new variants, Van Kerkhove said.



The new Lambda variant first discovered in South America, however, does not seem to have brought an increase in cases, as it has started to be "outcompeted" by other variants, she added.



"South America, Central America and other places around the world need more vaccines if they're going to break this deadly cycle of cases," said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program.







"In Brazil there were almost 300,000 cases reported last week. In the US, more than 200,000 cases reported," she said.