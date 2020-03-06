by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 3, 2020 at 11:53 PM Respiratory Disease News
American Coronavirus Cases Top 1.8 Mln
Cases in the United States topped 1.8 million, reaching 1,808,291 as of 6.33 p.m. (2233 GMT).

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 105,003, according to the tally on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 371,711 cases and 29,833 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New Jersey, Illinois, California and Massachusetts, the tally showed.


Source: IANS

