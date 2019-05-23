Almost 60 Percent E-cigarette Users Want to Quit Smoking

Smokers who switch to e-cigarettes are more likely to quit smoking and to get rid of those harmful traditional cigarettes. But, they end up getting addicted to these electronic cigarettes. However, a new study reports that most e-cigarette smokers want to stop vaping also. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

Over 60 percent e-cigarette users want to quit smoking, and over 25 percent of smokers have already tried to stop using the electronic device, says a new study.



‘Switching to vaping can help even die hard smokers to quit smoking. A new study reports that nearly 60 percent smokers who switch to e-cigarettes want to kick the smoking habit.’

"Most of the discussion about e-cigarettes has focused on the relative harm as compared to traditional cigarettes, the efficacy of e-cigarettes as a cessation device, and the alarming increase of their use in children," said study co-author Marc Steinberg, Associate Professor at Rutgers University, US.



"Our data suggests that e-cigarette users do not want to use these devices forever. Eventually, they want to stop using e-cigarettes the same way a traditional smoker wants to quit smoking cigarettes," Steinberg added.



The study highlighted that the smokers tried several strategies, including medications, counselling, and social support to stop using e-cigarettes.



"The strategies that people reported using to quit e-cigarettes include many of the strategies we recommend for quitting traditional cigarettes such as FDA-approved nicotine replacement products or medications, counseling and social support," said study author Rachel Rosen, a student at the University.



"While e-cigarettes may be associated with reduced harm as compared to combustible cigarettes, they also are potentially addicting, and the e-cigarette aerosol still contains toxic substances," she said.



As e-cigarette use continues to increase and as more e-cigarette users want to quit, the researchers believe that it will be necessary "to be ready to help those who may have difficulty stopping on their own."



About 10 million US adults smoke e-cigarettes. Most of them smoke traditional cigarettes too. Several users say they used e-cigarettes in an attempt to quit traditional cigarettes.



