by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 19, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Almost 39K Fresh Cases In India
India records new 38,902 cases in past 24 hours pushing India's total coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 10,77,618.

Karnataka is the new hotspot state nearing 60,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,00,937 cases and 11,596 casualties. It crossed the 3-lakh-mark on Saturday with Mumbai reporting over 1 lakh coronavirus cases so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,65,714 cases, including 2,403 deaths.

The national capital, on the other hand is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from Covid in Delhi has remained higher than newly detected infections -- no other state has come close to such a trend.


According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,77,422 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,73,379, though India continues to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,127 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (59,652), Gujarat (47,390), Uttar Pradesh (47,036), Rajasthan (28,500), Madhya Pradesh (21,763), West Bengal (40,209), Haryana (25,547), Andhra Pradesh (44,609), Telangana (43,780), Assam (22,918), Jammu and Kashmir (13,198), Kerala (11,659), Odisha (16,701) and Bihar (25,136).

The AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13. The WHO warned that fresh daily tallies are breaching all records.

Source: IANS

