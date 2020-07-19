‘G20 officials have pledged immediate measures to address COVID-19.’

To provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries, the G20 officials vowed to continue to closely coordinate in its implementation."We will consider a possible extension of the DSSI in the second half of 2020, taking into account the development of the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the officials said.The statement highlighted that the G20 officials would continue to facilitate international trade and investment and to build resilience of supply chains to support growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development.The G20 countries have been holding frequent meetings to address various aspects of the global impacts of COVID-19 to promote collaboration to address them.Source: IANS