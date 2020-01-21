medindia

Allow Dead to Donate Sperm: Ethicists

by Iswarya on  January 21, 2020 at 2:05 PM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men should be allowed to donate sperm alongside their organs and other body parts, after they have died to help fill shortage, suggests a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Medical Ethics.
Allow Dead to Donate Sperm: Ethicists
Allow Dead to Donate Sperm: Ethicists

Not only is it technically feasible, but it is also "morally permissible" to plug the gap in supply and growing demand for donated sperm, say the authors, who call for sperm to be added to the list of human tissue that can be donated after death.

Show Full Article


The UK has a shortage of donor sperm, while demand is high, and increasing, note Drs Nathan Hodson and Joshua Parker of, respectively, the College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester, and the Department of Education and Research, Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester.

Infertility is not life-threatening, agree the authors. But they insist: "If it is morally acceptable that individuals can donate their tissues to relieve the suffering of others in 'life-enhancing transplants' for diseases, we see no reason this cannot be extended to other forms of suffering like infertility, which may or may not also is considered a disease," they write.

Sperm donation after death would also help to increase the diversity of supply, which may be a particular issue for certain ethnicities, say the authors.

The process of sperm donation during life can be quite cumbersome, which posthumous donation would avoid, giving men the positive aspects--the desire to help others or see their genetic line continue---without any of the drawbacks, say the authors, who draw parallels with the differences between kidney donation during life and after death.

After death, sperm can be collected either through electrical stimulation of the prostate gland or surgery and then frozen until required.

Published evidence suggests that sperm harvested from dead men can result in viable pregnancies and healthy children, even when retrieved 48 hours after death.

Any concerns about the possible transmission of 'unhealthy' genes can be addressed by carrying out health checks on the donor and the sperm, say the authors.

Families could, of course, veto a donation, just as they can do for solid organs. But they may derive comfort from knowing their loved one is 'living on' say the authors, who add that expectations about the status of any resulting child would need to be clearly addressed.

"The important point is that considerations of the family, including a romantic partner surviving the deceased man, do not justify a blanket ban on the use of sperm collected after death, especially if the donor has specified a desire to donate," they write.

The use of donated sperm might alter the nature of questions about consent and family veto, and there are issues around the integrity of donor anonymity, the authors note.

And as funding for infertility treatment in the UK remains contentious, it is also unclear who would pay for the harvesting of sperm after death. But the authors conclude: "It is both feasible and morally permissible for men to volunteer their sperm to be donated to strangers after death in order to ensure sufficient quantities of sperm with desired qualities."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Recent Law Simplifies Rules on Sperm Donation

Thanks to a recent legislation put forth by Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, life will be easier for California couples to conceive with a donor.

Most Women Do Not Choose Extroverts for Online Sperm Donation

Women were far less likely to choose the sperm of fretful or socially awkward men and lively, extroverted personalities.

Sperm Donation Should be Allowed in Men Up to Age of 45 Years

A new study has suggested that the maximum age of men donating their sperm should be increased to 45 years.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Chinese Green Tea

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Lymphedema
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive