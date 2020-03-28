Allergy, Asthma Drugs Should be Continued During Covid-19 Pandemic

The ACAAI has provided the following statement:With the COVID-19 pandemic coinciding with the Spring allergy season, you may be concerned about using your intranasal corticosteroids for nasal allergies and your inhaled corticosteroids for your asthma.There is no data to suggest that continuing these allergy and asthma medications will have any effect on increasing your risk of getting the COVID-19 infection, or if you get the infection, lead to a worse outcome. It is important to control your allergy and asthma symptoms as they could potentially lead to misdiagnosis of COVID-19 if there were an overlap of some symptoms.If you have questions about your allergy and asthma medications, please contact your allergist or asthma specialist.Source: Newswise