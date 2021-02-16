Alexa-Powered Device Helps Babies and Parents Sleep Better

Babies and their parents can sleep better at nights with Hatch Rest, which is an Alexa-enabled smart device.



The current product lineup includes the Rest, the Alexa-enabled Rest+ for babies and kids and the Restore for adults. The Rest Mini was launched in January 2021.

‘Rest is the number one Amazon baby registry product behind consumables like diapers and wipes. It has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4-½ star rating.’





In developing Rest and other products, Weiss listened to parents and she discovered they wanted hands-free help.



After releasing Rest, customers started asking specifically for voice control of the devices.



"Voice resonates with everyone because it makes their lives easier," said Weiss.



"Alexa powers our Rest+ device now, and we're expanding to include Alexa voice controls in all our other products next year."



Amazon's Alexa Fund, which provides up to $200 million in venture capital funding to fuel voice tech innovation, invested in Hatch.



With this support, Hatch has been able to expand on its work to create intuitive, hassle-free Alexa experiences for their customers.



Hatch is also exploring other potential integrations available from Amazon.







"Rest for babies is our big product, but adults need their sleep, too, so interest in Restore has been tremendous," said Hatch CEO Ann Crady Weiss.