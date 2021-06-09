Aging-related Disc Degeneration may be Arrested by a Drug Cocktail

‘Aging-related disc degeneration may be reduced by drug cocktails that pave the way to ease back pain by removing the aging cells and reduces the disc degeneration. ’

Discs are cushion-type support between the bony structures of the backbone - vertebrae. As a result of aging, theseThis ultimately contributes to back pain especially low back pain.Treatments for chronic back pain are only a few to minimize the symptoms to an only mild extent. The study team thereby explored theThe advantage of the method is that it did not involve painkillers like opioids and rather utilized aThese drugs target cells in the body that are in a process of age-related deterioration called senescence.Generally, the body accumulates senescent cells with aging that secrete destructive enzymes and inflammatory proteins and in turn affect nearby healthy cells.The concept drives the notion that senescent cells are thus removed from a tissue that will further improve the tissue's function. The study team thereby administered a cocktail of the senolytic drugs,It was found thatMoreover the weekly injections in younger animals had more benefit and protective effects.says Makarand Risbud, Ph.D. at the Thomas Jefferson University.Source: Medindia