Aged Brain Diseases may be Treated Effectively With New Remedy

Certain chemical compounds with the potential to stop the neuronal degeneration in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies have been synthesized by Russian scientists, published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.



One of the prime factors contributing to the "aged" brain pathology is abnormal accumulation of amyloid structures in various brain regions.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a type of neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes due to the formation of tau tangles and beta-amyloid plaques in the brain tissues.



‘Chemical compounds of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes hold the potential to stop the neuronal degeneration in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. The formulation of these compounds is deemed as a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.’

affects movement due to formation of inclusion proteins called Lewy bodies.



The Breakthrough Compounds



New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to serve as a remedy against brain pathologies. This may be deemed as a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.



"Our compounds activate the synthesis of specific heat shock proteins and cause their accumulation in the cell. Proteins of this type make it possible to protect neuronal tissue from an excess of toxic amyloids and to protect cells from various types of stress, including proteotoxic stress characteristic of neurodegenerative diseases," says research co-author, professor of the Department of Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry at UrFU Irina Utepova.



The compounds demonstrated a significant therapeutic effect in cellular models of Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury as they increased the survival of neuronal cells. The compound pyrrolylazine helped in preventing movement disorders and degeneration of hippocampal neurons (main for memory) in rehabilitation therapy.



As the team continues for preclinical testing of these compounds, profitable synthesis technology, and low toxicity were added advantages of these.



