Age Influences Sex-related Outcomes After Heart Attack

Age and sex were found to play a crucial part in people who experience a heart attack, said Mayo Clinic researchers. The findings of the study are published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.



Approximately 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes occur every year in men and women in the U.S.

Women and Heart Attack Incidence





Women and Heart Attack Incidence



When compared to men, women:



Had fewer heart attacks.

Less likely to have a previous heart attack and implantable defibrillator.

Less likely to undergo angioplasty.

Under 65 were more likely to die at the hospital because of their heart attack. The study results showed a clear difference between the sexes for managing heart attack in the hospital.



Women under 65 were more likely to have vascular complications and major bleeds, although the same was not true for stroke and acute kidney injury.



The researchers wanted to see if age was a critical factor in sex-related differences in heart attack patients. Using public all-payer hospitalization data from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample, they evaluated more than 6.7 million hospitalization records for heart attacks. They categorized the information by sex and divided the patients into four age categories: under 45, 45-64, 65-84, and over 84.