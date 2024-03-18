Adhesive Patch — New Dawn for Voice Disorder Patients

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hope on the Horizon for Laryngeal Cancer Survivors

Speech Beyond Silence

Novel adhesive neck patch, developed by UCLA bioengineers, represents a significant stride in speech technology for individuals facing disabilities, particularly those grappling with voice disorders or recovering from laryngeal cancer surgeries, as published in the journal).A team of UCLA engineers has invented ato help people with dysfunctional vocal cords regain their voice function.The new bioelectric system, developed by Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, and his colleagues, is able to detect movement in a person’s larynx muscles and translate those signals into audible speech with the assistance of machine-learning technology — with nearly 95% accuracy.The breakthrough is the latest in Chen’s efforts to help those with disabilities.His team previously developed a wearable glove capable of translating American Sign Language into English speech in real time to help users of ASL communicate with those who don’t know how to sign.The tiny new patch-like device is made up of two components. One, a self-powered sensing component, detects and converts signals generated by muscle movements into high-fidelity, analyzable electrical signals; these electrical signals are then translated into speech signals using a machine-learning algorithm.The other, an actuation component, turns those speech signals into the desired voice expression.The two components each contain two layers: a layer of biocompatible silicone compound polydimethylsiloxane, or PDMS, with elastic properties, and a magnetic induction layer made of copper induction coils.Sandwiched between the two components is a fifth layer containing PDMS mixed with micromagnets, which generates a magnetic field.Utilizing a soft magnetoelastic sensing mechanism developed by Chen’s team in 2021, the device is capable of detecting changes in the magnetic field when it is altered as a result of mechanical forces — in this case, the movement of laryngeal muscles.The embedded serpentine induction coils in the magnetoelastic layers help generate high-fidelity electrical signals for sensing purposes.Measuring 1.2 inches on each side, the device weighs about 7 grams and is just 0.06 inches thick. With double-sided biocompatible tape, it can easily adhere to an individual’s throat near the location of the vocal cords and can be reused by reapplying tape as needed.Voice disorders are prevalent across all ages and demographic groups; research has shown that nearly 30% of people will experience at least one such disorder in their lifetime.Yet with therapeutic approaches, such as surgical interventions and voice therapy, voice recovery can stretch from three months to a year, with some invasive techniques requiring a significant period of mandatory postoperative voice rest.“Existing solutions such as handheld electro-larynx devices and tracheoesophageal- puncture procedures can be inconvenient, invasive or uncomfortable,” said Chen who leads the Wearable Bioelectronics Research Group at UCLA, and has been named one the world’s most highly cited researchers five years in a row.“This new device presents a wearable, non-invasive option capable of assisting patients in communicating during the period before treatment and the post-treatment recovery period for voice disorders.”In their experiments, the researchers tested theThey collected data on laryngeal muscle movement and used a machine-learning algorithm to correlate the resulting signals to certain words.They then selected a corresponding output voice signal through the device’s actuation component.The research team demonstrated the system’s accuracy by having the participants pronounce five sentences — both aloud and voicelessly — including “Hi, Rachel, how are you doing today?” and “I love you!”The overalldemonstrating that the sensing mechanism recognized their laryngeal movement signal and matched the corresponding sentence the participants wished to say.Going forward, the research team plans to continue enlarging the vocabulary of the device through machine learning and to test it in people with speech disorders.Source-Eurekalert