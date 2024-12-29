About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Addressing Gaps in Severe Asthma Management

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 29 2024 11:47 PM

T2-low asthma is often overlooked and undertreated.

Improved diagnostic tools and targeted therapies are urgently needed to fill the care gap for severe asthma patients, particularly those with T-helper cell type 2 (T2)-low asthma, a subtype without typical inflammatory biomarkers. (1 Trusted Source
Targeted therapies and improved diagnostics remain as unmet needs in T2-low asthma

Go to source)

T2-Low Asthma: A Diagnostic and Therapeutic Challenge

T2-low asthma presents unique challenges due to the absence of eosinophils and immunoglobulin E (IgE), which complicates both diagnosis and treatment. And treatments currently available are primarily focused on eosinophilic and allergic inflammation. This leaves patients with non-eosinophilic or neutrophilic asthma without adequate options.

Asthma
Asthma
It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that while T2-high asthma has benefitted from targeted biologic treatments, T2-low asthma remains largely underserved.

“The current treatment landscape for severe asthma has made significant strides, particularly for T2-high asthma. There is an urgent need for both reliable biomarkers and therapies targeting this neglected subset of asthma patients,” said Sravani Meka, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData.

While Meka lauded emerging therapies, she called for more research and development to help people with T2-high asthma. She also highlighted the need to develop new diagnostic tools that help distinguish T2-low asthma from other forms of asthma. Often people with T2-high asthma remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, resulting in delayed and inadequate treatment.

Asthma in Children and Adults
Asthma in Children and Adults
Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.
The report noted that despite the availability of biologics, many patients struggle with inhaler technique, high medication costs, and inconsistent use, resulting in poor asthma control, and preventing optimal treatment outcomes. The report urged for addressing patient education on inhaler use and improving access to treatments for enhancing asthma control.

“Only then can we achieve significant improvements in asthma management for all patients, regardless of their asthma subtype,” Meka said.

Quiz on Asthma
Quiz on Asthma
Introduction: Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways become narrow and swollen and may produce extra mucus. This can lead to breathing difficulties and trigger coughing. Asthma can be mild sometimes, which ...
Reference:
  1. Targeted therapies and improved diagnostics remain as unmet needs in T2-low asthma - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/pharma/targeted-therapies-improved-diagnostics-remain-unmet-needs-t2-low-asthma-says-globaldata)
Source-IANS
Asthma Management - Animation
Asthma Management - Animation
Metered Dose Inhalers(MDI), which delivers medictions directly to the lungs, can be most effectively used in the treatment of asthma.

