medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Accurately Measured Sodium Intake Shows Link to Mortality

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 22, 2018 at 4:45 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An accurate measurement of sodium intake shows that sodium intake affects mortality, research at the Brigham and Women's Hospital finds.
Accurately Measured Sodium Intake Shows Link to Mortality
Accurately Measured Sodium Intake Shows Link to Mortality

The research team reports that previous studies that reject the relationship between morality and sodium intake may be due to an inaccurate measurement of sodium intake.

"Sodium is notoriously hard to measure," said Nancy Cook, ScD, a biostatistician in the Department of Medicine at BWH. "Sodium is hidden - you often don't know how much of it you're eating, which makes it hard to estimate how much a person has consumed from a dietary questionnaire. Sodium excretions are the best measure, but there are many ways of collecting those. In our work, we used multiple measures to get a more accurate picture."

Sodium intake can be measured using a spot test to determine how much salt has been excreted in a person's urine sample. However, sodium levels in urine can fluctuate throughout the day so an accurate measure of a person's sodium intake on a given day requires a full 24-hour sample. In addition, sodium consumption may change from day to day, meaning that the best way to get a full picture of sodium intake is to take samples on multiple days.

While previous studies have used spot samples and the Kawasaki formula, the team assessed sodium intake in multiple ways, including estimates based on that formula as well as ones based on the gold-standard method, which uses the average of multiple, non-consecutive urine samples. They assessed results for participants in the Trials of Hypertension Prevention, which included nearly 3,000 individuals with pre-hypertension.

The gold-standard method showed a direct linear relationship between increased sodium intake and increased risk of death. The team found that the Kawasaki formula suggested a J-shaped curve, which would imply that both low levels and high levels of sodium consumption were associated with increased mortality.

"Our findings indicate that inaccurate measurement of sodium intake could be an important contributor to the paradoxical J-shaped findings reported in some cohort studies. Epidemiological studies should not associate health outcomes with unreliable estimates of sodium intake," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health

Low Salt Diet for Good Health

Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

High Density Lipoproteins

High Density Lipoproteins

HDL is a type of Lipoprotein. Lipoproteins, as the name suggests, are a class of biochemical compounds formed by a protein component and a lipid component.

Top 10 Tips to Lower Your Blood Pressure

Top 10 Tips to Lower Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease. But it can be lowered naturally by simple lifestyle changes.

Hypochloremia

Hypochloremia

Hypochloremia, an electrolyte imbalance, results in low chloride blood levels. It causes fluid loss and dehydration and mostly occurs with other conditions.

Hyponatremia

Hyponatremia

Hyponatremia is an electrolyte imbalance causing low blood sodium levels. It is a dangerous condition that causes fluid retention in the brain leading to coma or even death. The causes, symptoms and treatment of hyponatremia are described below.

More News on:

Hyponatremia Hypochloremia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...