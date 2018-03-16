medindia
About 60 percent of Indians Feel 'Sleep is Not a Priority'

by Hannah Joy on  March 16, 2018 at 5:50 PM Indian Health News
About 60 percent of Indians feel that exercise is more important for health and well-being of an individual rather than sleep, reveals a new study.
A survey has highlighted the need for good sleep for better health. The survey was led by Philips India, showed that 19 per cent of Indian adults account overlapping work hours with normal sleep time (shift work sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep.

According to another 32 percent, technology is a major sleep distractor.

While 45 percent adults have tried mediation to initiate and maintain good sleep, 24 percent reported having tried specialised bedding.

"Sleep disorder is a much more serious issue than what most people understand, especially given their direct correlation with other serious conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke etc," Harish R, Head (Sleep and Respiratory Care) at Philips, said in a statement.

"In a country where snoring is traditionally associated with sound sleep, it is extremely challenging to make people aware that it is a sign of a serious sleep disorder," he added.

The findings will provide directions to raise awareness and innovate interventions to ensure an important but oft-neglected aspect of health and wellbeing: sleep health.

The survey was based on Philips annual global survey conducted with over 15,000 adults across 13 countries in India, the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.



Source: IANS

