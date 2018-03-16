About 60 percent of Indians Feel 'Sleep is Not a Priority'

Font : A- A+



About 60 percent of Indians feel that exercise is more important for health and well-being of an individual rather than sleep, reveals a new study.

About 60 percent of Indians Feel 'Sleep is Not a Priority'



A survey has highlighted the need for good sleep for better health. The survey was led by Philips India, showed that 19 per cent of Indian adults account overlapping work hours with normal sleep time (shift work sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep.



‘There is a need to raise awareness about sleep health, as it is essential for health and well-being of every individual.’ According to another 32 percent, technology is a major sleep distractor.



While 45 percent adults have tried mediation to initiate and maintain good sleep, 24 percent reported having tried specialised bedding.



"Sleep disorder is a much more serious issue than what most people understand, especially given their direct correlation with other serious conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke etc," Harish R, Head (Sleep and Respiratory Care) at Philips, said in a statement.



"In a country where snoring is traditionally associated with sound sleep, it is extremely challenging to make people aware that it is a sign of a serious sleep disorder," he added.



The findings will provide directions to raise awareness and innovate interventions to ensure an important but oft-neglected aspect of health and wellbeing: sleep health.



The survey was based on Philips annual global survey conducted with over 15,000 adults across 13 countries in India, the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.







Source: IANS A survey has highlighted the need for good sleep for better health. The survey was led by Philips India, showed that 19 per cent of Indian adults account overlapping work hours with normal sleep time (shift work sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep.According to another 32 percent, technology is a major sleep distractor.While 45 percent adults have tried mediation to initiate and maintain good sleep, 24 percent reported having tried specialised bedding."Sleep disorder is a much more serious issue than what most people understand, especially given their direct correlation with other serious conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke etc," Harish R, Head (Sleep and Respiratory Care) at Philips, said in a statement."In a country where snoring is traditionally associated with sound sleep, it is extremely challenging to make people aware that it is a sign of a serious sleep disorder," he added.The findings will provide directions to raise awareness and innovate interventions to ensure an important but oft-neglected aspect of health and wellbeing: sleep health.The survey was based on Philips annual global survey conducted with over 15,000 adults across 13 countries in India, the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: