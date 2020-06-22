by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM Respiratory Disease News
Divine Gift of India: Yoga
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal commented Yoga is a divine gift of Bharat to the human civilization.

"Yoga is a union of human consciousness with super consciousness, a divine gift of Bharat to the human civilization," the Governor tweeted on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

People performed Yoga at home with family members while abiding by Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing.


Notably, the state government has imposed a weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at the Puri beach to promote 'Yoga At Home'.

"As we stay home with the family during the pandemic to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga is one of the best possible ways to boost our immunity," Pattnaik tweeted while sharing a picture of his sand art.

Source: IANS

