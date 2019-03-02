When it comes to keeping your heart cozy, where else would you look for commands other than cardiologists? New York's five presbyterian cardiologists have shared their tips that they follow for a healthier heart in recognition of American Heart Month. These tips will change your life provided you need to make minimal lifestyle changes.

10 Easy to Follow Heart Healthy Tips from Cardiologists

‘The doctors recommend maintaining healthy body weight through regular physical activity and proper dietary habits is the best approach to put off heart-related illnesses.’

Here are 10 doctor-tested tips., director of the Center for Women's Health in the Division of Cardiology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and SurgeonsPrepping healthy snacks like apple slices, carrots, celery, or other raw vegetables  and keeping them in the front of the refrigerator  is an easy way to avoid indulging in foods that are not healthy and interfere with your goals of maintaining normal body weight, blood sugar, lipids, or blood pressure.If you write down that you had a chocolate chip cookie or a brownie, you will be more likely to understand why you are having trouble losing weight or keeping your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure within normal limits.+++, cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and SurgeonsI am a pescatarian  I eat fish, vegetables, and no meat and for the most part follow the Mediterranean diet. It has all the basics of healthy eating and whole and natural foods  plus a splash of flavorful olive oil and perhaps a glass of red wine. Research shows that the traditional Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of heart disease, and it's been associated with lowering the "bad" cholesterol that's more likely to build up deposits in your arteries. It's a healthy way to diet and not hard to follow or maintain.I try to do some aerobic activity at least four times a week. For me, it is the Peloton bike or treadmill. You can join a gym and go with a partner or friend. If it's cold out, or you don't like gyms, you can go to the mall and walk. When parking at a store, park far away and walk more.Multiple studies over the years have shown the benefit of physical activity in improving cardiovascular health  it helps you burn calories, thus controlling your weight; it decreases your blood pressure; it lowers your bad cholesterol (LDL) and raises your good cholesterol (HDL); and it also improves your blood sugars, helping to prevent or control diabetes.Avoid a sedentary lifestyle and get up and move.+++, director of the coronary care unit at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and assistant professor of clinical medicine at Weill Cornell MedicineI love yoga for both mental and physical release. Yoga is something almost anyone can try at some level  it can start off as simple stretching.The staple in my diet toward heart health is fiber. I eat high-fiber cereal in the morning and high-fiber vegetables, like broccoli. Not only is it heart-healthy (and healthy for other organs, too), but it keeps you full, curbs overeating, and helps promote weight loss.+++, cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell MedicinePhysical activity is key to maintaining heart health.It's easy to mindlessly snack on foods that lack nutritional value. Instead, satisfy your cravings with heart-healthy foods.+++, director of heart failure services at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist HospitalIf you don't exercise, a daily walk  even a brief one  is a great way to start. Aim to gradually increase with a goal of walking/exercising 30 minutes a day, five days a week.Cutting out just one sugar-sweetened soda can easily save you 100 or more calories a day. Over the course of a year, this can result in a 10-pound weight loss. A healthy weight is one of the keys to overall heart health.Source: Newswise