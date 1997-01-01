List of Drugs that may cause Flushing

Acetaminophen and Codeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Adenosine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Amlodipine Most Common - Dizziness, palpitations, flushing and fluid retention

Anidulafungin Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Antihemophiliac factor Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Antithrombin- Recombinant Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Antivenom Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Arginine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Aspirin and Oxycodone Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atracurium Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Avanafil Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Cevimeline Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cilnidipine Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Ciprofloxacin Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cisatracurium Besylate Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cyproterone Tablet Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Dimethyl Fumarate Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Dolasetron Mesylate Injection Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Doxapram Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Doxepin Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Dronabinol Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Dyphylline Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Factor IX Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Frovatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Glucarpidase Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Glyceryl Trinitrate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Gonadorelin Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Histrelin Acetate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydralazine Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydrocodone Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydromorphone

Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Infliximab Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Alpha- Two B Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Intravenous Fat Emulsion Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iodipamide Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Irinotecan Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iron Dextran Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoetharine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoproterenol Inhalation Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoxsuprine hydrochloride Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isradipine Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Mangafodipir Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mazindol Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Menotropins Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Meperidine Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Metaraminol Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Midodrine Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Milnacipran Hcl Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Mitotane Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Moexipril Hydrochloride Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Mometasone Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Niacin Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Phentolamine Mesylate Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirbuterol Acetate Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Probenecid Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Probenecid and Colchicines Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Procainamide Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Procarbazine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Protamine Sulphate Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Protirelin Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rituximab Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Xanthinol Nicotinate Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching