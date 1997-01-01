medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Flushing

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Adenosine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Amlodipine

Most Common - Dizziness, palpitations, flushing and fluid retention

Anidulafungin

Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Antihemophiliac factor

Most Common - Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure

Antivenom

Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Apomorphine

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Arginine

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Aspirin and Oxycodone

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atracurium

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Avanafil

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Cevimeline

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cilnidipine

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Ciprofloxacin

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cisatracurium Besylate

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Cyproterone Tablet

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Doxapram

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Doxepin

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Dronabinol

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Dyphylline

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Factor IX

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Frovatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Glucarpidase Injection


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Glyceryl Trinitrate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Gonadorelin

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Histrelin Acetate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydralazine

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydrocodone

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Infliximab

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Alpha- Two B

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Intravenous Fat Emulsion

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iodipamide

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Irinotecan

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Iron Dextran

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoetharine

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoproterenol Inhalation

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isoxsuprine hydrochloride

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Isradipine

Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Mangafodipir

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Mazindol

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Menotropins

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Meperidine

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Metaraminol

Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Midodrine

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Milnacipran Hcl

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Mitotane

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Moexipril Hydrochloride

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Mometasone

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Niacin

Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine

Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Phentolamine Mesylate

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pirbuterol Acetate

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Probenecid

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Probenecid and Colchicines

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Procainamide

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Procarbazine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Protamine Sulphate

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Protirelin

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rituximab

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin

Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Xanthinol Nicotinate

Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Zolmitriptan

Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating


