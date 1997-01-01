Side effect(s) of Teniposide

Read the side effects of Teniposide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Skin
-
Hair loss and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Painful ulceration, diarrhea and nausea/vomiting.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, and bleeding.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hypersensitivity reactions such as asthma, chills, difficulty in breathing, fever, flushing, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Miscellaneous
-
Infection and fever.
Other Precautions :
* It should not be used in infants and newborns.