Side effect(s) of Teniposide

Read the side effects of Teniposide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure.- Hair loss and rash.- Painful ulceration, diarrhea and nausea/vomiting.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, and bleeding.- Hypersensitivity reactions such as asthma, chills, difficulty in breathing, fever, flushing, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Infection and fever.* It should not be used in infants and newborns.