Side effect(s) of Nandrolone

Read the side effects of Nandrolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Some of the side effects of nandrolone are:: Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea: Benign and malignant tumors, blood-filled cysts in the liver: Habit forming, difficulty in sleeping, changes in mood: Altered sexual function, impotence in males, feminization in males, menstrual irregularities in females. Other changes that may be noted in females include acne, male pattern baldness, abnormal hair growth in the face and body and hoarseness of voice.: Fluid and electrolyte retention resulting in swelling at the ankles, increase in glucose and cholesterol levels, or allergic reaction*Avoid use in children. Monitor skeletal maturation in children.* Women must discontinue the drug immediately if there is any sign of masculinization like deepening of voice and abnormal hair growth in the body and face.