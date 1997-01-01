medindia
Side effect(s) of Nandrolone

Read the side effects of Nandrolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Some of the side effects of nandrolone are:

Gastro intestinal: Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea

Liver: Benign and malignant tumors, blood-filled cysts in the liver

CNS: Habit forming, difficulty in sleeping, changes in mood

Genitourinary: Altered sexual function, impotence in males, feminization in males, menstrual irregularities in females. Other changes that may be noted in females include acne, male pattern baldness, abnormal hair growth in the face and body and hoarseness of voice.

Miscellaneous: Fluid and electrolyte retention resulting in swelling at the ankles, increase in glucose and cholesterol levels, or allergic reaction


Other Precautions : *Avoid use in children. Monitor skeletal maturation in children.
* Women must discontinue the drug immediately if there is any sign of masculinization like deepening of voice and abnormal hair growth in the body and face.

Nandrolone - Information

Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia caused by kidney problems. The kidney normally produces a hormone called erythropoietin which is necessary for the production of red blood cells. Absence of the hormone due to kidney disease results in anemia, which responds to nandrolone.
Trade Names
Abonic | Alanbol | Alanbol (50 mg) | Alandec | Aldec (50 mg) | Alidec (100mg) | Alidec (50 mg) | Amdec (50 mg) | AND (50 mg) | Andy | Arbol | Avillin-25 | Avobol -25 | Axidrol 50 | Axydec (50 mg) | BC -Vit | B-Dec (50 mg) | Betabolin | Betadecabolin (25mg) | Betadecabolin (50mg) |
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
