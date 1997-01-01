Side effect(s) of Letermovir

Read the side effects of Letermovir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, loose stools, headache, cough, tiredness, swelling of arms or feet
Cardiovascular: Atrial fibrillation
, increased heartbeat
Others:
Fatigue, breathing difficulty, skin rashes, itching, other allergic reactions
Other Precautions :
• Do not shake the injection vial. Dilute the injection only before administration.
• Discard the injection in case of any discoloration or presence of particulate matter.