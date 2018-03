Side effect(s) of Letermovir

Read the side effects of Letermovir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, loose stools, headache, cough, tiredness, swelling of arms or feet Atrial fibrillation , increased heartbeatFatigue, breathing difficulty, skin rashes, itching, other allergic reactionsDo not shake the injection vial. Dilute the injection only before administration.Discard the injection in case of any discoloration or presence of particulate matter.