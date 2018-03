Read the side effects of Idursulfase as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anaphylactic and allergic reactions.- Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure.- Uneasiness, anxiety and irritability.*Avoid excess dosage.