Side effect(s) of Ertugliflozin

Read the side effects of Ertugliflozin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Frequent urination, low blood sugar level, genital fungal infectionsNausea, pain in the stomach, vomitingLow blood volume, low blood pressure, faster heartbeat, increased LDL-cholesterol level in bloodConfusion, dizziness, headache, irritability, weaknessDifficulty in breathing, nasopharyngitisUrinary tract infections (pyelonephritis, urosepsis or bladder infections), pain or burning sensation while passing urine, blood in urine, reduced kidney function Foot ulcers or sores, fever, pain or tenderness in the lower limbs, pain in the back, reduced weight, increased thirst Some of the side effects mentioned above could be due to ketoacidosis.Ertugliflozin may increase urinary glucose excretion. This could result in positive test results for urinary glucose even in patients with adequate blood glucose control.Patients should be advised to not to stand up suddenly from sitting or lying position to prevent from falling due to the risk of orthostatic hypotension.Avoid alcohol consumption as it may cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels.Do not change the dose of ertugliflozin or diet plan without the approval of the treating physician.Do not take extra tablets to make up the missed dose.