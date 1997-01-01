Side effect(s) of Ertugliflozin

Read the side effects of Ertugliflozin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Frequent urination, low blood sugar level, genital fungal infections
Gastrointestinal:
Nausea, pain in the stomach, vomiting
Cardiovascular:
Low blood volume, low blood pressure, faster heartbeat, increased LDL-cholesterol level in blood
Nervous system:
Confusion, dizziness, headache, irritability, weakness
Respiratory:
Difficulty in breathing, nasopharyngitis
Kidney:
Urinary tract infections (pyelonephritis, urosepsis or bladder infections), pain or burning sensation while passing urine, blood in urine, reduced kidney function
Others: Foot ulcers
or sores, fever, pain or tenderness in the lower limbs, pain in the back, reduced weight, increased thirst
• Some of the side effects mentioned above could be due to ketoacidosis.
Other Precautions :
• Ertugliflozin may increase urinary glucose excretion. This could result in positive test results for urinary glucose even in patients with adequate blood glucose control.
• Patients should be advised to not to stand up suddenly from sitting or lying position to prevent from falling due to the risk of orthostatic hypotension.
• Avoid alcohol consumption as it may cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels.
• Do not change the dose of ertugliflozin or diet plan without the approval of the treating physician.
• Do not take extra tablets to make up the missed dose.