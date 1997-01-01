Side effect(s) of Cefditoren

Read the side effects of Cefditoren as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, flatulence, loss of appetite, gastrointestinal disorder, taste perversion, mouth infection and increased appetite.
Skin
-
Rash, sweating, and hives.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, nervousness, drowsiness, dizziness and sleeplessness.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, swelling in the face, pain, mouth ulcer, white discharge and vaginal infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage