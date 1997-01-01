Side effect(s) of Cefditoren

Read the side effects of Cefditoren as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Constipation, flatulence, loss of appetite, gastrointestinal disorder, taste perversion, mouth infection and increased appetite.- Rash, sweating, and hives.- Weakness, nervousness, drowsiness, dizziness and sleeplessness.- Fever, swelling in the face, pain, mouth ulcer, white discharge and vaginal infection.* Avoid excess dosage