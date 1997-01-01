Side effect(s) of Benztropine

Read the side effects of Benztropine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
Paralytic ileus (paralysis of intestinal muscule), constipation, vomiting, nausea, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing or speaking, loss of appetite and weight.
Central Nervous System
Toxic psychosis (mental disorder); including confusion, disorientation, memory impairment, visual hallucinations, exacerbation of pre-existing psychotic symptoms, nervousness, depression and numbness of fingers.
Eye
Blurred vision and dilated pupil.
Genitourinary
Urinary retention and painful urination.
Metabolic
Occasionally, an allergic reaction, e.g., skin rash may develop.
Miscellaneous
Heat stroke and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it will lead to heat stroke.