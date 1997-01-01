Side effect(s) of Benztropine

Read the side effects of Benztropine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fast heart rate.- Paralytic ileus (paralysis of intestinal muscule), constipation, vomiting, nausea, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing or speaking, loss of appetite and weight.- Toxic psychosis (mental disorder); including confusion, disorientation, memory impairment, visual hallucinations, exacerbation of pre-existing psychotic symptoms, nervousness, depression and numbness of fingers.- Blurred vision and dilated pupil.- Urinary retention and painful urination.- Occasionally, an allergic reaction, e.g., skin rash may develop.- Heat stroke and fever.* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it will lead to heat stroke.