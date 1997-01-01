medindia
Sesame Oil - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Good for body massage.

Candies, sesame crunch - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 516Calories from Fat 280
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 33g 51 %
   Saturated Fat 5g 23 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 167mg 7 %
Total Carbohydrate 50g 17  %
   Dietary Fiber 7.7g 31 %
   Sugar 31g
Protein 12g 23 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 64%  Iron 24%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

516

Fat

279.7 g

Carbs

196.2 g

Protein

40.6 g
Candies, sesame crunch
Percent breakdown of 516 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 7.87% (11.6 g x 3.5 Kcal/g = 40.6 kcal)
Fat 54.21% (33.3 g x 8.4 Kcal/g = 279.7 kcal)
Carbohydrate 38.02% (50.3 g x 3.9 Kcal/g = 196.17 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 3  mcg
Choline 16.7 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 51  mcg 12.75 %
Folate, food 51  mcg 12.75 %
Folate, total 51  mcg 12.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 3.7  mg 18.52 %
Pantothenic acid 0.03 mg 0.33 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.16  mg 9.35 %
Thiamin 0.44 mg 29.6 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 6  IU 0.12 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.49 mg 24.55 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.16 mg 0.53 %
Vitamin K 0  mcg 0 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 11.6 g 23.2 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Candies, sesame crunch click here

Sesame oil is known as Queen of oils due to this high content of Vit E - a natural antioxidant and maximum polyunsaturated fatty acids which give it healing properties.Sesame oil is a source of vitamin E. Sesame oil also contains magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin B6. Copper provides relief for rheumatoid arthritis. Magnesium supports vascular and respiratory health. Calcium helps prevent colon cancer, osteoporosis, migraine, and PMS. Zinc promotes bone health.Sesame oil seeps into the skin or is absorbed by the skin very easily, which helps skin feel soft, hydrated and light.

