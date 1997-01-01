Sesame Oil - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

- Explore Medindia
Sesame oil is known as Queen of oils due to this high content of Vit E - a natural antioxidant and maximum polyunsaturated fatty acids which give it healing properties.Sesame oil is a source of vitamin E. Sesame oil also contains magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin B6. Copper provides relief for rheumatoid arthritis. Magnesium supports vascular and respiratory health. Calcium helps prevent colon cancer, osteoporosis, migraine, and PMS. Zinc promotes bone health.Sesame oil seeps into the skin or is absorbed by the skin very easily, which helps skin feel soft, hydrated and light.