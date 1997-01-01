medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. milk - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Milk - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

This is a natural moisturizer and cleanser. Contains a good amount of Vitamin A & D. It is an effective facemask and scrub.

Milk, canned, condensed, sweetened - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 321Calories from Fat 76
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 9g 13 %
   Saturated Fat 5g 27 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 34mg 11  %
Sodium 127mg 5 %
Total Carbohydrate 54g 18  %
   Dietary Fiber 0g 0 %
   Sugar 54g
Protein 8g 16 %
Vitamin A 5%  Vitamin C 4%
Calcium 28%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

321

Fat

76.5 g

Carbs

210.5 g

Protein

33.8 g
Milk, canned, condensed, sweetened
Percent breakdown of 321 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 10.52% (7.9 g x 4.3 Kcal/g = 33.8 kcal)
Fat 23.82% (8.7 g x 8.79 Kcal/g = 76.5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 65.59% (54.4 g x 3.9 Kcal/g = 210.53 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 14  mcg
Choline 89.1 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folate, food 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folate, total 11  mcg 2.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.21  mg 1.05 %
Pantothenic acid 0.75 mg 7.5 %
Retinol 73  mcg
Riboflavin 0.42  mg 24.47 %
Thiamin 0.09 mg 6 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 267  IU 5.34 %
Vitamin B12 0.44 mcg 7.33 %
Vitamin B6 0.05 mg 2.55 %
Vitamin C 2.6 mg 4.33 %
Vitamin D 0.2 IU 0.05 %
Vitamin E 0.16 mg 0.53 %
Vitamin K 0.6  mcg 0.75 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 7.91 g 15.82 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.21 g
Isoleucine 0.48 g
Leucine 0.78 g
Lysine 0.63 g
Methionine 0.2 g
Phenylalanine 0.38 g
Threonine 0.36 g
Tryptophan 0.11 g
Valine 0.53 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.29 g
Alanine 0.27 g
Aspartic acid 0.6 g
Cystine 0.07 g
Glutamic acid 1.66 g
Glycine 0.17 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.77 g
Serine 0.43 g
Tyrosine 0.38 g
Methionine 0.2 g
Phenylalanine 0.38 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Milk, canned, condensed, sweetened click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Manju88 

Milk+lemon juice is good for skin. mix and apply it on the face to get a good skin shine

kayabeauty 

Milk - good toner for skin
use cotton dip in milk and apply on face .. 2 times .. morning and night.. best result in 7 days.. effective result

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Freckles
Freckles
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
Pimples and Acne
Pimples and Acne
Wash Your Face with Oil
Wash Your Face with Oil

Hair

Care for Colored Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
Hair Conditioners
Hair Conditioners
Split ends
Split ends
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss

Eyes

Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Eye Puffiness
Eye Puffiness
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Remove Warts the Painless Way
Remove Warts the Painless Way
Rough palms
Rough palms
Prickly Heat
Prickly Heat
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Heal those Heels: Naturally

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.