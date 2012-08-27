Heal those Heels: Naturally

Being on one’s feet for long time.

Walking bare feet and not washing feet after this.

Due to obesity.

Wearing shoes without socks.

Diabetes.

Dehydration.

Long showers with hot water – in the bathtub.

Exposure of the feet to harsh soaps and detergents.

Exposure to wintry conditions.

Speed walking, running and hiking.

Natural Cures:

Use a bucketful of tepid water, to which a cup of lemon juice is added. Soak feet in this for 15 minutes. Refill bucket with fresh warm water and add a tablespoon of shampoo to this - soak feet for another 15 minutes. Rub each foot gently with a pumice stone; remove only the skin that comes off easily. Thoroughly wash feet and dry them. Apply Vaseline or a moisturizing lotion and wear socks. Repeat this treatment every 5 days. Heat some paraffin wax with coconut oil, cool this and apply. Wear socks and go to bed, rinse feet well in the morning. Mustard oil and wax can also be used.

Apply any hydrogenated oil and wear cotton socks overnight, repeat every night for a fortnight and you will see that your heels are soft and supple.

Soak feet in lukewarm water; rub heels gently with a pumice stone. Dry. Mash the pulp of a ripe banana and apply on feet, leaving the fruit on for 20 minutes. Rinse and dry gently but thoroughly.

To keep the heels healed and healthy it cannot be a onetime regimen, you need to take care on a regular basis.

Care to keep heels healed:

Wash the feet every day before going to bed. Apply a moisturizer and wear cotton socks to bed as often as possible.

Drink plenty of water.

Use a pumice stone to exfoliate hard skin, once a week after soaking feet in warm water.

Wear comfortable shoes.



Cracked heels can be avoided if timely care and attention are paid to them. Sometimes the skin around the heel is very dry and thick and some circumstances cause cracks in the heels.