medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. heal those heels: naturally

Heal those Heels: Naturally

Written by Vanessa Jones | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 27, 2012
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cracked heels are a painful but common problem; they are commonly referred to as heel fissures or calluses. They are unsightly as well as disturbing because they are visible in sandals and they ladder stockings.

Causes:

Cracked heels can be avoided if timely care and attention are paid to them. Sometimes the skin around the heel is very dry and thick and some circumstances cause cracks in the heels.
Some of the factors are:
  • Being on one’s feet for long time.
  • Walking bare feet and not washing feet after this.
  • Due to obesity.
  • Wearing shoes without socks.
  • Diabetes.
  • Dehydration.
  • Long showers with hot water – in the bathtub.
  • Exposure of the feet to harsh soaps and detergents.
  • Exposure to wintry conditions.
  • Speed walking, running and hiking.
    • Natural Cures:
  • Use a bucketful of tepid water, to which a cup of lemon juice is added. Soak feet in this for 15 minutes. Refill bucket with fresh warm water and add a tablespoon of shampoo to this - soak feet for another 15 minutes. Rub each foot gently with a pumice stone; remove only the skin that comes off easily. Thoroughly wash feet and dry them. Apply Vaseline or a moisturizing lotion and wear socks. Repeat this treatment every 5 days.
  • Heat some paraffin wax with coconut oil, cool this and apply. Wear socks and go to bed, rinse feet well in the morning. Mustard oil and wax can also be used.
  • Apply any hydrogenated oil and wear cotton socks overnight, repeat every night for a fortnight and you will see that your heels are soft and supple.
  • Soak feet in lukewarm water; rub heels gently with a pumice stone. Dry. Mash the pulp of a ripe banana and apply on feet, leaving the fruit on for 20 minutes. Rinse and dry gently but thoroughly.
  • To keep the heels healed and healthy it cannot be a onetime regimen, you need to take care on a regular basis.
    • Care to keep heels healed:
  • Wash the feet every day before going to bed.
  • Apply a moisturizer and wear cotton socks to bed as often as possible.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Use a pumice stone to exfoliate hard skin, once a week after soaking feet in warm water.
  • Wear comfortable shoes.

At times cracks in the feet are very deep and painful; wash the feet with anti-bacterial soap to prevent the entry of bacteria and fungi. When cracks bleed it is best to consult a podiatrist

Related Links

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Arms and Legs

Warts
Warts
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Remove Warts the Painless Way
Remove Warts the Painless Way
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Dark Underarms
Dark Underarms
Rough palms
Rough palms
Body Lotions
Body Lotions
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home

Face

Top Natural Body Care Tips for Women
Top Natural Body Care Tips for Women
Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides
Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides
Freckles
Freckles
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
How Good Are Instant Glow Packs
How Good Are Instant Glow Packs

Hair

Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle
Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Loss of Hair
Loss of Hair
Dandruff
Dandruff

Eyes

Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Eyelash Extensions
Eyelash Extensions
Dark Circles
Dark Circles

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.