Essential in South Indian cooking as the dishes are incomplete without curry leaf flavor.The leaves chopped and added to curd or buttermilk aid in digestion, upset stomach and control diarrhea.The curry leaf plant bear purplish berries - along with lime juice are very effective against insect bites.

