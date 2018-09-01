medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Singing Can Help Women Recover From Postnatal Depression

by Bidita Debnath on  January 9, 2018 at 8:45 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Post-natal depression is estimated to affect one in eight new mothers. Singing with babies could help women recover from postnatal depression quickly, claims a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.
Singing Can Help Women Recover From Postnatal Depression
Singing Can Help Women Recover From Postnatal Depression

The study, led by researchers from the Centre for Performance Science and funded by Arts Council England, looked at 134 mothers with post-natal depression. Early recovery is seen to be crucial to limit effects on mother and baby. Singing workshops saw the mothers learning lullabies and songs from around the world with their babies and creating new songs together about motherhood.

Those with moderate to severe symptoms of post-natal depression reported a much faster improvement than mothers in the usual care and play groups.

"Many mothers have concerns about taking depression medication whilst breastfeeding and uptake of psychological therapies with new mothers is relatively low," said Dr Daisy Fancourt from University College London, lead author of the study.

"So these results are really exciting as they suggest that something as simple as referring mothers to community activities could support their recovery."

"Post-natal depression is debilitating for mothers and their families, yet our research indicates that for some women something as accessible as singing with their baby could help to speed up recovery at one of the most vulnerable times of their lives," said Rosie Perkins, principal investigator of the study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Post Pregnancy Exercise Helps Reduce Postnatal Depression

Post Pregnancy Exercise Helps Reduce Postnatal Depression

Exercising during and after pregnancy reduces the risk of postnatal depression and baby blues.

Postnatal Depression in Parents Needs Timely Support

Postnatal Depression in Parents Needs Timely Support

Failing to achieve the unrealistic expectation of a perfect parent with idealistic goals can cause immense emotional distress.

Postnatal Depression Linked to Challenges in Parenting

Postnatal Depression Linked to Challenges in Parenting

Postnatal depression is a common disorder, affecting 10 to 20 percent of mothers, hence, interventions for mothers can improve parenting behaviors.

Peer Support for New Mothers With Postnatal Depression

Peer Support for New Mothers With Postnatal Depression

Social support from peers may be effective to reduce postnatal depression, also known as postpartum depression in new mothers

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...