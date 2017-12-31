medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Helicobacter Pylori Uses New Strategy to Target Mitochondria

by Bidita Debnath on  December 31, 2017 at 10:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Helicobacter pylori or H. pylori is a common type of bacteria that grows in the digestive tract and has a tendency to attack the stomach lining. It infects the stomachs of roughly 60 percent of the world's adult population.
Helicobacter Pylori Uses New Strategy to Target Mitochondria
Helicobacter Pylori Uses New Strategy to Target Mitochondria

Infection with H. pylori is acquired in childhood and lasts for decades. H. pylori is the main risk factor for gastric cancer and is linked to more than 80% of cases. Gastric cancer, the third most common cause of cancer-related death, is often associated with a poor prognosis because it tends to be diagnosed at an advanced stage. It is responsible for about 800,000 deaths each year worldwide.

H. pylori has several virulence factors that interact with specific targets in the cell and directly affect the severity of gastric disease. Vacuolating cytotoxin A (VacA) was previously the only main H. pylori factor known to act on mitochondria, causing cellular membrane and organelle dysfunction and leading to cell death.

Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the CNRS have discovered that H. pylori uses at least two additional strategies to target mitochondria. These strategies do not lead to cell death but maintain an environment that is conducive to bacterial proliferation.

Their results show that H. pylori affects both mitochondrial transport systems (used to transfer proteins into mitochondria) and the machinery for the replication and maintenance of the mitochondrial genome. The scientists also discovered that, contrary to what was previously believed, VacA is not the only H. pylori component capable of affecting mitochondria. This suggests that the bacteria may produce other mitochondria-interacting factors that have not been yet identified.

As Miria Ricchetti, joint last author of the paper and a scientist at the Institut Pasteur, explains, "the damage to mitochondria caused by H. pylori bacteria is temporary and disappears once the infection has been eliminated. Despite remarkably high levels of stress, mitochondria, like cells, can remain functional and withstand infection for longer than previously thought. It is important for us to bear this in mind when looking for strategies to inhibit the bacterium's pathogenic potential."

Eliette Touati, joint last author of the paper and a scientist at the Institut Pasteur, adds: "We have observed in a mouse model that this type of damage is associated with a worsening of gastric lesions. The damage may therefore affect the chronicity and severity of infection by H. pylori. Understanding these new interactions between pathogen and host cells (via mitochondria) is vital for the development of effective strategies to combat H. pylori infection. The aim is to reduce the persistence of the bacteria in the stomach and curb associated conditions, especially cancer."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Neutrons Identify Critical Details in Gastric Cancer

Neutrons Identify Critical Details in Gastric Cancer

Understanding the details of the enzyme, and thus the Helicobacter pylori bacteria's metabolism and biological pathways, could be central to developing drugs.

Biomarker Identified To Treat Gastric Cancer: Study

Biomarker Identified To Treat Gastric Cancer: Study

Gastric cancer is the second deadliest disease in the world. A new protein biomarker has been identified to treat this deadly disease.

Beware! Beedi Smoking Turns Out to be a Potential Risk Factor for Gastric Cancer

Beware! Beedi Smoking Turns Out to be a Potential Risk Factor for Gastric Cancer

Many are aware that smoking can cause lung and oral cancer but a new study reveals that smoking beedi can also cause gastric cancer.

New Molecule Discovered That Helps Gastric Cancer Patients Survive Longer

New Molecule Discovered That Helps Gastric Cancer Patients Survive Longer

Patients whose primary gastric cancer lesions express high levels of microRNA 506 have significantly longer survival times compared to other patients.

Acid Peptic Disease

Acid Peptic Disease

Acid peptic diseases are a collective disorder affecting millions of people worldwide. A general description about its pathophysiology, symptoms, etiology, complications, diagnosis and treatment is given.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Acid Peptic Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...