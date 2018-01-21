medindia
Few Cancer Patients Benefit from Immunotherapy

by Bidita Debnath on  January 21, 2018 at 11:45 PM Research News
Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the body's natural defenses to fight cancer. While immunotherapy has made a big impact on cancer treatment, the fact remains that only about a quarter of patients respond to these treatments.
Few Cancer Patients Benefit from Immunotherapy

"This begs the question: Why does it work in those patients? We don't understand the mechanism at work very well," says Weiping Zou, M.D., Ph.D., the Charles B. de Nancrede Professor of Surgery, Pathology, Immunology and Biology at the University of Michigan.

Zou and colleagues offer a clue in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Researchers studied mice with colon cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma and lung cancer to understand how expression of the protein PD-L1 affects response to its blockade. This is a key target of immunotherapy drugs. The researchers found a key link in the antigen presenting cells - macrophages and dendritic cells found in the tumor microenvironment and in the nearby lymph nodes.

"The antigen presenting cells are the real guide. PD-L1 expression in these cells is responsible for response to therapy. This reshapes our understanding of checkpoint blockade therapies and the biomarkers that may predict clinical efficacy," Zou says.

Interestingly, his team first pinpointed the human cancer associated antigen presenting cells in 2003, in a paper published in Nature Medicine. That paper demonstrated dendritic cells express PD-L1 and blockade of PD-L1 on antigen presenting cells causes tumor regression in model systems. But this was when immunotherapy research was in its very early stages, before any of today's therapies were introduced.

When the Food and Drug Administration approved immunotherapy drugs designed to block PD-L1 and PD-1, the indication said patients' tumors must express PD-L1. But these therapies have worked in patients whose tumor cells did not express PD-L1. And they have failed in patients whose tumor cells do.

"Clearly, that's not a reliable biomarker," Zou says.

In the new study, researchers examined tissue samples from melanoma and ovarian cancer patients treated with immunotherapies. In both cancers, researchers found a link between the percent of antigen presenting cells expressing PD-L1 and an objective clinical response to treatment.

Currently, tumor tissue is tested broadly for PD-L1 expression. Without looking at individual cells within the tissue, it could mask the true source of PD-L1 expression. This study suggests a more complicated analysis looking for additional markers might be more informative in guiding treatment.

Source: Eurekalert

New Biomarkers of Blood Identified to Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Outcome

Newly identified biomarkers in the blood can act as specific inhibitors to distinguish cancer cells as foreign bodies and predict their response to immunotherapy

Rare Type Of Skin Cancer Can Be Tuned To Respond To Immunotherapy

Patients with desmoplastic melanoma are more responsive to immune-activating anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies than previously assumed.

Immunotherapy Brought Major Breakthrough in Cancer Care

Adoptive T cell therapy may help treat advanced melanoma. The more mutations the tumour had, the better the result of the T cell therapy.

Potential Immunotherapy Targets can be Identified by a New Technique

The technique can be used to identify the potential antigens which are relevant to other immunotherapies, which target autoimmune or infectious diseases.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

