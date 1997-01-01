medindia
APGAR Score

APGAR Score

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
The Apgar score is named in honor of the anesthesiologist, Dr. Virginia. She developed this scoring system to ascertain the effects of obstetric anesthesia on neonates. It helps us to determine quickly whether a newborn needs immediate medical care. It was designed to be simple and repeatable (that is, different observers arrive at about the same score).
The Rating Scale
The baby is rated on a scale of zero to two on the following five signs:

 Appearance or colour
 Pulse or heart rate 
 Grimace or reflex irritability
 Activity or muscle tone 
 Respiration

APGAR Scoring System Score
0 points 1 points 2 points
Appearance Pale Blue Pink
Pulse Absent <100 >100
Grimace Absent Grimace Cry Active
Activity Limp Some tone Active
Respiration Absent Irregular Reg & Cry

Total Score

