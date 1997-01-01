The Apgar score is named in honor of the anesthesiologist, Dr. Virginia. She developed this scoring system to ascertain the effects of obstetric anesthesia on neonates. It helps us to determine quickly whether a newborn needs immediate medical care. It was designed to be simple and repeatable (that is, different observers arrive at about the same score).
The Rating Scale
The baby is rated on a scale of zero to two on the following five signs:
Appearance or colour
Pulse or heart rate
Grimace or reflex irritability
Activity or muscle tone
Respiration