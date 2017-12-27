Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder moves downward along the anterior vaginal wall and towards the vaginal opening in females. It occurs due to the lack of support to the urinary bladder from tissues between the bladder and the vagina. The prolapse of the urethra along with the urinary bladder is called cystourethrocele.





What are the Causes of Cystocele?

What are the Risk Factors of Cystocele?

Older age, due to age-related damage to the muscles and other tissues

Higher number of vaginal deliveries, which weaken the pelvic muscles

Presence of a family history of cystocele

Hormonal deficiency

Obesity

Conditions that increase the pelvic pressure and weaken the pelvic floor. These include chronic cough, straining while passing stools due to chronic constipation, or lifting heavy weights

What are the Symptoms and Signs of Cystocele?

A feeling of pressure in the pelvic region, or a feeling that something is falling off the vagina

Difficulty in emptying the urinary bladder completely

Increased urinary frequency and urgency to pass urine due to incomplete emptying of the bladder. The incomplete emptying of the bladder also promotes infection in the residual urine

Urinary incontinence in conditions that increase pressure on the bladder like coughing or walking

How do you Diagnose Cystocele?

History obtained from the patient, who may complain of some of the above-mentioned symptoms

obtained from the patient, who may complain of some of the above-mentioned symptoms Physical examination . The diagnosis of cystocele can often be made on the basis of a physical examination alone. During a vaginal examination, the doctor will be able to feel the urinary bladder bulging through the anterior wall of the vagina; the bulging becomes more pronounced when the patient coughs. The doctor will also grade the cystocele from grades 1 to 3 depending on the extent of the bulge; grade 1 is when there is a mild drop of the bladder into the vagina. In grade 2, the bladder reaches the opening of the vagina. Grade 3 is the most severe form with the bladder bulging out of the opening of the vagina.

How do you Treat Cystocele?

Kegel exercise : Kegel exercises are simple exercises to improve the strength of the pelvic muscles that a woman can do comfortably at home. The bladder should be emptied before doing the exercises and the patient should be instructed the following:

Kegel exercise: Kegel exercises are simple exercises to improve the strength of the pelvic muscles that a woman can do comfortably at home. The bladder should be emptied before doing the exercises and the patient should be instructed the following:

The pelvic floor muscles should be contracted for a period of 5 to 10 seconds. These are the muscles that, when contracted, can stop the flow of urine midway. The person should breath normally and should not contract any other muscles at the same time to avoid pressure on the urinary bladder.



The contraction should be followed by relaxation of the muscles for a similar duration.



The contraction and relaxation should be repeated around 10 times in each session, with the sessions being repeated around three times in the day. The exercises should be ideally done in the lying down, sitting and standing positions.

Insertion of a pessary into the vagina : Vaginal pessaries are plastic or rubber rings that provide support to the urinary bladder and can be inserted through the vaginal opening. The pessary should be changed every 6 months. It could be used in women with cystocele who cannot undergo or do not wish to undergo a surgery.

Insertion of a pessary into the vagina: Vaginal pessaries are plastic or rubber rings that provide support to the urinary bladder and can be inserted through the vaginal opening. The pessary should be changed every 6 months. It could be used in women with cystocele who cannot undergo or do not wish to undergo a surgery.

Surgery is used for the treatment of cystoceles that gives rise to symptoms.

Anterior colporrhaphy. In this procedure, an incision is made through the anterior wall of the vagina and the tissues between the bladder and urethra on one side, and the vagina are tightened to provide added support to the bladder. The procedure can give rise to complications like shortening and narrowing of the vagina. The use of a mesh to support the bladder often has better outcomes and reduces the chances of recurrence of the cystocele. However, it is associated with complications which may include extrusion of the mesh, pain in the vagina or surrounding areas, pain during sex, infection or fistula formation. Antibiotics are prescribed to prevent infections due to the procedure. The local application of estrogen before the surgery may also help to improve the outcome.

Paravaginal repair: This procedure is used less often. It is carried out either through an abdominal or vaginal approach.

How do you Prevent Cystocele?

Kegel exercises can be performed even by healthy individuals to improve the strength of the pelvic musculature and prevent the development of a cystocele

Conditions that predispose to cystocele like chronic cough and constipation should be treated early

Family planning methods should be adopted to reduce the stress on the pelvic tissues caused by repeated vaginal deliveries

Weight reduction should be attempted by obese individuals

