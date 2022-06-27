About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Many Cancer Cells Need to Import Fat

by Colleen Fleiss on June 27, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Why Many Cancer Cells Need to Import Fat

Researchers have revealed the surprising causes why cancer cells are often forced to depend on fat imports.

This finding could lead to new ways to understand and slow down tumor growth.

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer


HER2-positive breast cancer is characterized by excessive production of the HER2 protein by the breast cancer cells. It is diagnosed by immunological tests and treated by novel targeted therapies.
Advertisement


The research, led by Dennis Vitkup, PhD, associate professor of systems biology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians, and Matthew G. Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, director of the Koch Center at MIT, was published in Nature Metabolism.

Common nutrients we eat, like fat, and the oxygen we breathe, are likely to play an essential role in the growth of cancer cells.

Oxygen is most known for its role in making energy in the body; that is why when we exercise, we start breathing harder. Because many cancer cells live in oxygen-depleted environments, it is often assumed that their growth is limited by energy.
Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer


Blood Cancer Overview Blood cancer or hematological cancer is cancer affecting the normal production and function of the various blood cells. Take this quiz and learn about the various types of blood cancer.
Advertisement

But oxygen also has a less celebrated role, and that is to provide oxidizing power for the chemical reactions driving synthesis of biomolecules necessary for building new cells. Many biosynthetic reactions require a co-factor called NAD+, and when oxygen is lacking, cells cannot regenerate growth-promoting NAD+. And their key synthetic reactions come to a halt.

Cancer Cells Eat Fat to Grow

Instead, when researchers used various methods to unclog biosynthetic pathways inhibited by lack of oxygen, cancer cells robustly increased proliferation.

The researchers found that while various biosynthetic pathways are sensitive to oxygen availability, synthesis of fats was among the most affected. Fat molecules are used to create membranes of new cells, and fat synthesis is especially challenging for cancer cells that need to synthesize new membranes for their growth. Without access to oxygen, cells cannot adequately supply their fat synthesis pathways.

"What makes our result very counterintuitive", Vitkup says, "is that fat synthesis is not considered to be a process requiring a lot of oxygen. But our experiments demonstrated that up to 30% of oxygen used by cancer cells is not for energy generation but for synthesizing fats."

As a result of oxygen's impact on biosynthesis, cancer cells growing in oxygen-limited environments are strongly dependent on the import of fats from the environment. This creates a crucial vulnerability for cancer cells, such that cutting their supply of imported fats may slow or stop cancer growth.

Vitkup's team is now trying to identify the receptors that cancer cells use to import fats in different tumors and which receptors could be targeted by drugs. The study also suggests that changing the composition of fats in the diet may play a vital role in influencing cancer growth.

"We usually think of cancer as being driven primarily by genetic mutations, but for cancer cells living in challenging conditions, such as oxygen-starvation, their environment is equally important," Vitkup says. "Mutations stimulating uptake of fats, for example, will only promote tumor growth if these fats are actually available in their environment."

Source: Eurekalert
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator


Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
Advertisement

Cancer Prevention thro

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes


Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
CholesterolCholesterol
Cholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalCholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Colorectal CancerColorectal Cancer
LiposuctionLiposuction
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Colorectal Cancer Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cancer Facts Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Side Effects Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE