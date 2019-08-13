medindia

Virtual Patients Help Improve Blue Light Treatment for Psoriasis

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 13, 2019 at 1:30 AM Research News
In silico clinical studies and virtual patients were found to improve blue light treatment for psoriasis, revealed study published in Systems Medicine, an open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full article free on the Systems Medicine: Journal of Medical Systems Biology and Network Medicine website through September 5, 2019.
"In silico Clinical Studies on the Efficacy of Blue Light for Treating Psoriasis in Virtual Patients" was coauthored by Zandra Félix Garza, Peter Hilbers, and Natal van Riel, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands, and Joerg Liebmann and Matthias Born, Philips Electronics Netherlands BV, Eindhoven.

The researchers note that the current computational model for studying the efficacy of blue light therapy only reproduces the response in the average patient in clinical trials and does not take into account individual variations amongst patients.

Use of a computational model combined with a refined pool of virtual patients can adequately capture the patient variability in the response to treatment with blue light and the decrease in disease severity seen in previous clinical investigations. The authors suggest that a minimum of 2,500 virtual patients, which they refined down from an initial pool of 500,000 virtual patients, are needed to reproduce the responses seen in clinical investigations.

Source: Eurekalert

