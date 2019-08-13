In silico clinical studies and virtual patients were found to improve blue light treatment for psoriasis, revealed study published in Systems Medicine, an open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full article free on the Systems Medicine: Journal of Medical Systems Biology and Network Medicine website through September 5, 2019.

Virtual Patients Help Improve Blue Light Treatment for Psoriasis

‘This is a highly promising approach towards using statistical learning on virtual patient populations to draw actionable clinical conclusions on real patients, and thus a major step forward to precision medicine. ’

Use of a computational model combined with a refined pool of virtual patients can adequately capture the patient variability in the response to treatment with blue light and the decrease in disease severity seen in previous clinical investigations. The authors suggest that a minimum of 2,500 virtual patients, which they refined down from an initial pool of 500,000 virtual patients, are needed to reproduce the responses seen in clinical investigations.



"In silico Clinical Studies on the Efficacy of Blue Light for Treating Psoriasis in Virtual Patients" was coauthored by Zandra Félix Garza, Peter Hilbers, and Natal van Riel, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands, and Joerg Liebmann and Matthias Born, Philips Electronics Netherlands BV, Eindhoven.