medindia

Uterine Balloon Tamponade can Prevent Maternal Death

by Iswarya on  January 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Postpartum hemorrhage, which is easily preventable, is the leading cause of maternal mortality among the majority of women living in resource-poor areas, reports a new study. A simple, inexpensive uterine balloon tamponade (UBT), is almost 86 percent effective in preventing maternal death from bleeding. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Uterine Balloon Tamponade can Prevent Maternal Death
Uterine Balloon Tamponade can Prevent Maternal Death

According to the World Health Organization's latest statistics, from 2017, more than 800 women around the world die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth -- the vast majority of them in resource-poor areas. The leading reason is postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), which accounts for 27 percent of maternal mortality and occurs to some degree in five to seven percent of all deliveries.

Show Full Article


Advanced interventions to stop the bleeding before the problem becomes unmanageable include emergency hysterectomy, a particular suturing technique, and ligation or embolization of the uterine artery -- but because these require extensive training and/or high-tech equipment, not all hospitals around the world have access to them. A simple, inexpensive alternative, the uterine balloon tamponade (UBT), has been available since the early 1980s. In it, a balloon is inserted through the cervix by catheter and inflated with water, filling the uterine cavity and arresting the hemorrhage.

Two studies -- published in 2013 and 2019 -- brought into question the effectiveness of UBT, but a paper published today in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology "really puts a nail in that coffin," according to principal investigator Thomas Burke, MD, FACEP, FRSM, director of the Global Health Innovation Lab in the Emergency Department at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"The reason we undertook this study is that those two trials caused a great deal of confusion and controversy regarding UBT," Burke said. "We decided to take an extremely rigorous approach, bringing together all of the world's literature on this technique and inviting independent investigators to join. It was a massive project." Burke and his colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 91 randomized control trials, nonrandomized studies, and case series, and found an overall success rate of 85.9 percent for UBT.

"So what this really teaches us is that the challenges experienced in these two trials were about the program implementation, not the device itself," he said. "There's no question the device works fine. But saving a life is much more complex than just handing someone a device that's new to their practice. We need to study how to integrate the device into a health system, so that good uptake, appropriate use, and best practice result in quality care."

Burke pointed out that it is "exquisitely clear" that in many areas of the world, maternal mortality drops significantly when UBT is used. "They have saved many lives," he said. "But there are still places where one in six women lose their lives from pregnancy-related causes and in 2020 that should never be. It's an embarrassment to humankind."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Maternal Death

Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?

Family Planning: The New Strategy to Reduce Maternal & Child Mortalities in India

Reduction in maternal and child mortalities and morbidities will be achieved by the paradigm shift in the approach towards Family Planning.

International Day Of Action For Women's Health - 2007

International Day Of Action For Women's Health falls on May the 28th, every year.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Fibroids in Uterus

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementUterine CancerFibroids in UterusMaternal Death
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

Bacteremia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive