Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions. The search for functional natural compounds that can improve age-related cognitive decline has recently emerged as an important research focus to promote healthy aging (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Trigonelline (TG), a plant alkaloid found in coffee, as well as in fenugreek seed and radish, was anticipated to possess cognitive enhancement properties.
Following oral administration of TG to SAMP8 mice for 30 days, the Morris water maze test indicated a significant improvement in spatial learning and memory performance compared with SAMP8 mice that did not receive TG.
The Natural Brain BoosterNext, the researchers performed a whole-genome transcriptomic analysis of the hippocampus to explore the underlying molecular mechanisms.
They found that signaling pathways related to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, ATP synthesis, inflammation, autophagy, and neurotransmitter release were significantly modulated in the TG group.
Furthermore, the research team found that TG suppressed neuroinflammation by negatively regulating the signaling factor Traf6-mediated activation of the transcription factor NF-κB.
Additionally, quantitative protein analysis confirmed that the levels of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly decreased and the levels of neurotransmitters dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin were significantly increased in the hippocampus. These findings suggest the efficacy of TG in preventing and improving age-related spatial learning memory impairment.
