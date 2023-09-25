About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Coffee Alkaloid That Rewires Your Brain

by Karishma Abhishek on September 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM
The Coffee Alkaloid That Rewires Your Brain

Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions. The search for functional natural compounds that can improve age-related cognitive decline has recently emerged as an important research focus to promote healthy aging (1 Trusted Source
Transcriptomics and biochemical evidence of trigonelline ameliorating learning and memory decline in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model by suppressing proinflammatory cytokines and elevating neurotransmitter release

Go to source).

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health


Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.
Trigonelline (TG), a plant alkaloid found in coffee, as well as in fenugreek seed and radish, was anticipated to possess cognitive enhancement properties.

In this study, researchers led by the University of Tsukuba investigated the effects of TG on memory and spatial learning (acquiring, retaining, structuring, and applying information related to the surrounding physical environment) from both a cognitive and molecular biology perspective in an integrated manner using a senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model.
Health Benefits of Drinking Green Coffee

Health Benefits of Drinking Green Coffee


Green coffee (unroasted coffee beans) contains a host of natural antioxidants that may help manage diabetes, reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) and promote healthy weight loss.
Following oral administration of TG to SAMP8 mice for 30 days, the Morris water maze test indicated a significant improvement in spatial learning and memory performance compared with SAMP8 mice that did not receive TG.

The Natural Brain Booster

Next, the researchers performed a whole-genome transcriptomic analysis of the hippocampus to explore the underlying molecular mechanisms.

They found that signaling pathways related to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, ATP synthesis, inflammation, autophagy, and neurotransmitter release were significantly modulated in the TG group.

Furthermore, the research team found that TG suppressed neuroinflammation by negatively regulating the signaling factor Traf6-mediated activation of the transcription factor NF-κB.

Additionally, quantitative protein analysis confirmed that the levels of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly decreased and the levels of neurotransmitters dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin were significantly increased in the hippocampus. These findings suggest the efficacy of TG in preventing and improving age-related spatial learning memory impairment.

Reference :
  1. Transcriptomics and biochemical evidence of trigonelline ameliorating learning and memory decline in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model by suppressing proinflammatory cytokines and elevating neurotransmitter release - ( https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11357-023-00919-x)


Source: Eurekalert
Coffee

Coffee


Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.
