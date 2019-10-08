medindia

TB Survivors at Greater Risk of Developing Lung Damage

by Iswarya on  August 10, 2019 at 2:15 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tuberculosis survivors, particularly those living in India, are at a greater risk of developing lasting damage to lungs, according to a study done on over 2,000 Indian patients. The findings of the study are published in the journal Lancet Global Health.
TB Survivors at Greater Risk of Developing Lung Damage
TB Survivors at Greater Risk of Developing Lung Damage

The study has found that more than one-third of patients who are successfully cured of TB with antibiotics developed permanent lung damage, which, in the worst cases, results in large holes in the lungs called cavities and widens the airways called bronchiectasis.

Show Full Article


According to the World Health Organisation's Global TB Report 2018, an estimated 2.8 million people have contracted TB in India, which represents one-quarter of all TB cases worldwide.

"This study calls urgent attention to the problem of post-TB lung damage worldwide. TB is a curable condition with antibiotics, and great steps forward have been made towards eliminating the disease," said study lead author James Chalmers, Professor at the University of Dundee.

"But this study is a wakeup call because even if we manage to eliminate all TB worldwide tomorrow, we are going to be left with a legacy of chronic lung damage and bronchiectasis which will require better recognition and better treatment," he said.

For the study, the research team recruited 2,195 patients with established bronchiectasis from 14 Indian states.

TB survivors and patients with a history of severe infections such as childhood pneumonia made up the majority of patients with lung damage in India. The researchers found that these infections left a legacy of daily cough, further chest infections, and poor quality of life.

Patients required further hospitalizations for treatment of their lung conditions in nearly 40 percent of cases. Patients with post-TB lung damage had lost approximately 40 percent of their lung capacity, leaving many patients with persistent breathlessness.

Compared with patients in Europe and the US, those in India had more severe lung damage, lung function was worse, and patients were more likely to be hospitalized for severe infections.

Recommended treatment for these patients such as inhalers, physiotherapy, and antibiotic treatment for infections was rarely provided.

Physiotherapy exercises and antibiotics are inexpensive treatments which are proven to improve quality of life and reduce lung infections but were available to less than 50 percent of Indian patients.

The Indian government has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025. However, this study warns that the TB epidemic could have lasting consequences for the treatment of lung conditions.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Skin Tuberculosis

Skin tuberculosis is a rare form of tuberculosis that occurs outside the lung. Infection is exogenous through contact or internally from another infectious site.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon - Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis AIDS/HIV Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive