Statin Use Lowers Dementia Risk After Concussion in Older Adults

by Hannah Joy on  May 21, 2019 at 11:49 AM Drug News
Statins help reduce the risk of developing dementia in older adults who has a concussion, reveals a new study. The findings of the study were recently published in JAMA Neurology.
Concussion is a common brain injury. This observational study of nearly 29,000 adults (66 and older) diagnosed with concussion examined whether statin use was associated with risk of long-term dementia after a concussion.

The analysis compared 7,058 patients who received a statin prescription in the 90 days after a concussion with 21,757 who didn't.

After an average follow-up of four years, 4,727 patients developed dementia (1 in 6).

The risk of dementia in older adults after concussion was substantial, and statin use was associated with modestly reduced risk compared to patients who didn't receive a statin.

Limitations of the study include missing information on other factors that could influence the risk of dementia.

The authors of the study were Donald A. Redelmeier, M.D., M.S.H.S.R., University of Toronto, and coauthors.



Source: Eurekalert

