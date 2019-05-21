Statin Use Lowers Dementia Risk After Concussion in Older Adults

Font : A- A+



Statins help reduce the risk of developing dementia in older adults who has a concussion, reveals a new study. The findings of the study were recently published in JAMA Neurology.

Statin Use Lowers Dementia Risk After Concussion in Older Adults



Concussion is a common brain injury. This observational study of nearly 29,000 adults (66 and older) diagnosed with concussion examined whether statin use was associated with risk of long-term dementia after a concussion.



‘Older adults who had a concussion are at lower risk of developing dementia later in life when given statins.’

Read More..



After an average follow-up of four years, 4,727 patients developed dementia (1 in 6).



The risk of dementia in older adults after concussion was substantial, and statin use was associated with modestly reduced risk compared to patients who didn't receive a statin.



Limitations of the study include missing information on other factors that could influence the risk of dementia.



The authors of the study were Donald A. Redelmeier, M.D., M.S.H.S.R., University of Toronto, and coauthors.







Source: Eurekalert This observational study of nearly 29,000 adults (66 and older) diagnosed with concussion examined whether statin use was associated with risk of long-term dementia after a concussion.The analysis compared 7,058 patients who received a statin prescription in the 90 days after a concussion with 21,757 who didn't.After an average follow-up of four years, 4,727 patients developed dementia (1 in 6).The risk of dementia in older adults after concussion was substantial, and statin use was associated with modestly reduced risk compared to patients who didn't receive a statin.Limitations of the study include missing information on other factors that could influence the risk of dementia.The authors of the study were Donald A. Redelmeier, M.D., M.S.H.S.R., University of Toronto, and coauthors.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: