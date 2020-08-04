by Adeline Dorcas on  April 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Sleep Restriction may Affect Your Emotional Reactions
Restricting sleep for several nights in a row can affect your emotional reaction, reports a new study.

In a recent Journal of Sleep Research study, participants perceived pleasant and neutral pictures in a more negative way when their sleep was restricted for several nights in a row.

In the study, participants were tested the morning after 5 nights of regular sleep and after 5 consecutive nights of sleep restriction (5 hours a night).


"Insufficient sleep may impose a negative emotional bias, leading to an increased tendency to evaluate emotional stimuli as negative," said lead author Daniela Tempesta, PhD, of the University of L'Aquila, in Italy.

She noted that the findings are especially pertinent because chronic sleep restriction is a common and underestimated health problem in the general population.

"Considering the pervasiveness of insufficient sleep in modern society, our results have potential implications for daily life, as well as in clinical settings."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.
READ MORE
Sleep Deprivation Impairs Ability to Interpret Facial Expressions
The ability to recognize whether people around you are happy or sad could suffer due to sleep deprivation.
READ MORE
Sleep Restriction Negatively Affects Athletic Performance
Sleep, physical performance, cognitive functioning, and physiology are uniquely related to each other.
READ MORE
Polysomnography
Polysomnography (PSG) or sleep study is a test done to diagnose sleep disorders by recording brain waves and sleep patterns. PSG can also be useful to monitor response to treatment of sleep disorders and adjust treatment plan suitably.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude