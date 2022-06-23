Sleep Apnea: Why Do Postmenopausal Women Snore?

Postmenopausal women who have low levels of estrogen and progesterone are more likely to snore and have symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, reveals a new study.



The study was published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kai Triebner of University of Bergen, Norway, and colleagues.



Sleep Apnea in Postmenopausal Women

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea — in which breathing stops and starts during sleep — is known to be higher in women after menopause. However, no population-based study has previously examined whether this is the result of altered sex hormone levels.