Sleep Apnea: Why Do Postmenopausal Women Snore?

by Hannah Joy on June 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM
Postmenopausal women who have low levels of estrogen and progesterone are more likely to snore and have symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, reveals a new study.

The study was published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kai Triebner of University of Bergen, Norway, and colleagues.

Sleep Apnea in Postmenopausal Women

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea — in which breathing stops and starts during sleep — is known to be higher in women after menopause. However, no population-based study has previously examined whether this is the result of altered sex hormone levels.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
In the new study, the researchers analyzed data from 774 women aged 40 to 67 in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey, conducted in seven countries between 2010 and 2012.

Women in the study participated in questionnaires on their respiratory health, women's health factors, lifestyle and sleep, and gave blood samples for hormone analysis.
Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring


Snoring is the audible sound generated by air vibrations in the narrow air passage of the nose, mouth, or throat. Here are top tips to stop snoring.
A total of 551 women in the study (71.2%) had been told they snored, and 411 of those women also reported other symptoms of sleep apnea. Among all women, a doubling of serum concentrations of estrone was associated with 19% decreased odds of snoring.

A doubling of progesterone levels was associated with 9% decreased odds of snoring. Among snorers, a doubling of the concentrations of three estrogens (17β-estradiol, estrone and estrone 3-sulfate) was associated with 17% to 23% decreased odds of women having been told they breathe irregularly during sleep.

A doubling of progesterone concentration, among snorers, was associated with 12% decreased odds of having woken with a choking sensation in the previous year.

The authors conclude that adjusting female sex hormones might be a strategy to decrease the high prevalence and associated morbidity of obstructive sleep apnea, but say that further longitudinal studies are required to confirm the findings.

The authors add: "Female sex hormones are crucial for health and disease, and especially after menopause the hormone status should be considered to develop holistic treatment strategies."



Source: Eurekalert
News Resource
