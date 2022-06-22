About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Eyes are the Perfect Shelter for Ebola and Other Viruses

by Dr. Jayashree on June 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Eyes are the Perfect Shelter for Ebola and Other Viruses

A specific cell within our retina, the light-sensitive part of our eyes responsible for sending visual information to our brain, appears to be particularly good at housing Ebola and other viruses, new research published in the journal Frontiers in Virology has found.

A highly infectious and lethal viral disease, Ebola was first observed in 1976 and has since impacted thousands of humans and animals, primarily in Central Africa.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease


Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.
Advertisement


Inflammation of the eye, known as uveitis, is very common following infection with Ebola and we know the cells within the iris, at the front of the eye, as well as the retina can play a major role in uveitis and act as hosts for microorganisms.

What Does Ebola Virus Do To Your Eyes?

However, what we didn't know was which out of the two was most responsible in the case of Ebola. To find that, Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness used cells from human eyes donated from the SA Eye Bank to investigate the ability of iris and retinal pigment epithelial cells to be infected by Ebola.

Cells were infected with Ebola virus, Reston virus (a type of ebolavirus that does not cause disease in humans), or Zika virus (another type of virus, but one that also can cause uveitis), while some were left uninfected for the duration of the trial.
Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System

Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System


Human immune system's mode of action against the Ebola virus has been discovered. This provides a breakthrough to develop antibody-based therapies that could help treat patients affected by this fatal illness.
Advertisement

While both types of cells seemed to allow the Ebola virus to replicate, it was the retinal cells that showed much higher levels of infection. They also found similar results when looking at the cells infected with Reston virus and Zika virus.

These retinal cells are good at eating things - called phagocytosis - and they play an essential part in the visual cycle by recycling our photoreceptors, so it makes sense that these cells would be a receptive haven for Ebola, as well as other viruses.

Amongst other issues, including pain and blurred vision, uveitis can ultimately lead to vision loss, so it's important we find ways to diagnose it as early as possible to enable swift treatment.



Source: Medindia
New Ebola Virus Antibody Paves the Way for Future Vaccines and Therapy

New Ebola Virus Antibody Paves the Way for Future Vaccines and Therapy


Natural human antibodies isolated from the blood of an Ebola survivor has been shown to neutralize all three major disease-causing Ebola viruses.
Advertisement

Interferon Drug Promises Hope for Ebola Virus Treatment

Interferon Drug Promises Hope for Ebola Virus Treatment


Ebola virus causes fatal illness, interferon drug may show promise for treatment, reveals study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
View all
Recommended Reading
Congo FeverCongo Fever
Nervous Tic Nervous Tic
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Color Blindness Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close