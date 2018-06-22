medindia
Simple Screening Tool Could Detect Early Cognitive Decline

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 22, 2018 at 2:34 AM Research News
Easy, simple, cost-effective test developed by researchers from Switzerland may be used to help improve early diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and provide interventions as early as possible. MCI can develop into Alzheimer's disease in 30 to 50 percent of people.
The research, which included UK researchers Dr Trudi Edginton from City, University of London and Dr Alison Eardley from the University of Westminster, also sheds new light on our understanding of how the brains of older individuals process information from the different senses. The study is published in Scientific Reports.

There are currently no diagnostic blood tests like those for diabetes for MCI, and instead the existing diagnosis involves lengthy neuropsychological assessments with tests of cognitive control and memory, along with questions about daily activities and mood. These costly tests require training, often take a lot of patient and clinician time, and can be impacted by factors such as the individual's IQ, socio-economic status and even the testers themselves. As a result, with an ageing global population, and an around 50 million people estimated to be living with dementia worldwide, there is an urgent need for such a test.

As part of the study, the 123 participants were simply asked to press a button whenever they saw a flash of light or heard a sound. At times, the flashes or sounds were presented alone, but at other times the two appeared simultaneously. The participants included 51 healthy young adults, 49 healthy older adults and 23 older MCI adults.

The researchers, who were led by Professor Micah Murray from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, then extracted two measures about each person's performance: 1) whether they were faster at detecting flashes or sound, and 2) the extent to which they benefited from detecting an auditory-visual event versus either flashes or sounds. Dr Paul Matusz from the University of Lausanne explained that by using just these two measures, the team could accurately tell if a person was diagnosed with MCI using standard clinical tests.

Professor Murray, Professor of Radiology and Clinical Neurosciences at the University Hospital Centre and University of Lausanne, said:

"We are particularly excited about this work because it shows how very simple tests can help clinical practice by reaching a wider population, at a lower cost. We are happy that our findings clarify the link between our vision and hearing and their role in supporting memory (dys-)function; it becomes increasingly clear that how preserved our cognitive skills are as we age depends on how intact our senses are. This importantly extends our similar existing findings in school-age children."

Dr Alison Eardley, a psychologist at the University of Westminster (London, UK), explained the impetus for the study: "The current tools used for assessing abnormal ageing are by no means unanimously supported or even sufficient on their own. Not a single existing assessment instrument currently provides an unequivocal diagnosis. The choice of the primary diagnostic tool itself continues to be a topic of a heated debate."

Dr Trudi Edginton, a cognitive neuroscientist and clinical psychologist at City, University of London (London, UK), said:

"Our findings open the exciting possibility that a simple perceptual task could be a valuable complementary screening and assessment tool for MCI. However, the test we introduced should not yet be considered as a substitute or replacement for tests currently used in clinical practice.

The team is now designing new ways to validate this new screening tool and exploring the role of neurotransmitter systems in age-related and pathological changes in sensory and cognitive functions to inform early diagnosis and potential treatment options."

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Can Memory Training Help People With Mild Cognitive Impairment Improve Mental Ability?

Can Memory Training Help People With Mild Cognitive Impairment Improve Mental Ability?

New research aims to evaluate the effectiveness of memory training on the cognitive functioning of individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and its durability.

Virtual Reality Brain Training Game to Detect Mild Cognitive Impairment

Virtual Reality Brain Training Game to Detect Mild Cognitive Impairment

It has been shown that virtual reality game-based applications and especially virtual supermarkets can detect mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

