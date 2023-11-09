Research reveals that food products from tobacco-owned brands tend to be more "hyperpalatable" than those of their competitors, emphasizing the addictiveness of many commonly labeled "junk foods" in the U.S. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

US tobacco companies selectively disseminated hyper-palatable foods into the US food system: Empirical evidence and current implications



Go to source).



Researchers employ a more scholarly term for food items featuring purposely tempting combinations of salts, fats, and sugars: They're "hyperpalatable."